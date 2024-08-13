While a recent news report deliberately omits the true cause of a horrifying condition involving monkey pox, COVID and HIV, it is safe to assume that the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” are now inducing simultaneous multiple VAIDS symptoms; to wit:

When the immune systems of the genetically modified humans are severely compromised and permanently inflamed as a result of being reduced to walking spike protein factories as a function of the “Safe and Effective” injections, the expression of various VAIDS symptoms is to be expected; with sexually transmitted diseases like Monkey Pox becoming that much easier to contract, as well as myocarditis, prion-based diseases, turbo cancers, etc. & etc.

In other news, the most prolific serial killer in the history of mankind has now come down with a third case of COVID despite being “vaccinated” and boosted six times:

Dr. Mengele 2.0 aka Dr. Fauci is heading straight for a turbo cancer diagnosis given his VAIDS condition, with his multiple COVID diagnoses being an expression of ‘long COVID,’ which is nothing more than a disingenuous way of diagnosing long DEATHVAX™.

It would be wise for both the Mpox/COVID/HIV sufferer and Dr. Fauci alike to avoid all future “Trust the Science” injections like the bioterror plague that they are, and consider the following treatment approach that actually works:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

