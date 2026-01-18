For anyone that subjected themselves to the gene altering Modified mRNA (and viral vector) slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” the news only gets worse on a daily basis.

As research data unrelentingly pours in exposing the true cause of this burgeoning turbo cancer epidemic, the outlook over time for those that are not proactively treating their VAIDS is grim at best; to wit:

🚨 HUNDREDS of studies now indicate COVID-19 “vaccines” are one of the LARGEST carcinogenic exposures in modern history.



They:



1. Increase your risk of 7 major cancers

2. Disrupt THOUSANDS of critical genes

3. Integrate into human genomes

4. Drive genome instability

5. Enable tumor immune escape

6. Suppress DNA repair mechanisms

7. Drive chronic inflammation

8. Cause immune dysregulation (↓T-cells, ↓type I IFN)

9. Disrupt microRNA networks controlling growth/apoptosis

10. Activate oncogenic signaling (MAPK, PI3K/AKT/mTOR)

11. Remodel the tumor microenvironment

12. Reactivate dormant cancers

13. Block innate immune sensing (TLR inhibition)

14. Produce aberrant proteins (frameshift errors)

15. Induce immune exhaustion

16. Promote IgG4 class switching

17. Contain plasmid DNA including SV40

18. Disrupt RAS signaling → oxidative stress + proliferation

19. Damage the microbiome(loss of immune balance)

20. Increase treatment resistance The evidence is now undeniable:



1. First Study Finds COVID-19 “Vaccines” Increase Risk of Multiple Cancers: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12381369/



2. Second Study Finds COVID-19 “Vaccines” Increase Risk of Multiple Cancers: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12465339/



3. Systematic Review Documents 300+ Peer-Reviewed COVID Shot Turbo Cancer Cases Across 27 Countries: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/41498242/



4. mRNA “Vaccine” Genomic integration Demonstrated: https://ijirms.in/index.php/ijirms/article/view/2130



5. 17 Ways mRNA Shots Induce Cancer, According to 100 Studies: https://thefocalpoints.com/p/17-ways-mrna-shots-may-cause-cancer

6. mRNA Injections Induce Severe, Long-Lasting Genetic Disruption Linked to Cancer and Chronic Disease: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12767256/



7. mRNA “Vaccine” Spike Protein Detected in Both the Cytoplasm and Nuclei of Metastatic Breast Cancer Cells: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/41076388/



8. First Peer-Reviewed Paper Defines COVID-19 Vaccine-Induced Turbo Cancer: https://journalofindependentmedicine.org/articles/v01n03a02/ Source

The evidence is irrefutable that these depopulation injections induce VAIDS, and one of the most frightening symptoms of these seemingly innumerable severe adverse events is turbo cancer.

But there is much hope, and those that take a proactive approach to both prophylaxis and treatment have most excellent odds versus those that still pray at the altars of ‘$afe and Effective’ and ‘Trust the $cience.’

If you subjected yourself to these SV40-laced “vaccines,” were shed upon, have been exposed to environmental toxins, or consume a processed food diet, then this is the most comprehensive ‘holy grail’ cancer cure and prophylaxis in plain sight, that also heals asthma, prion-based diseases like Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, myocarditis, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments, as well as the common cold and seasonal flu:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Do NOT comply.

