The same way they lied that the DEATHVAX™ would not alter DNA is exactly how the sociopaths are now pushing this latest mendacious narrative:

I sincerely hope those that are not genetically modified human spike protein factories never require a blood transfusion.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline