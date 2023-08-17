Igor Chudov just wrote an article on the “inexplicable” surge in mortality in the heavily “vaccinated” WEF “penetrated” nation of Canada:

Way back in early December, 2022, this Substack established this mortality trend: excess mortality year of "pandemic" was 0.04%, or same as two previous years, while excess mortality year of DEATHVAX™ was 0.08%. And this Substack predicted what the horrific mortality trend would be:

It is now absolutely incontrovertible that we are in the midst of a global die-off in realtime as a direct result of the slow kill bioweapon “vaccines.” These poisons were deployed to maim and murder. There is no other possible explanation given the research studies, patents and the various illegitimate Federal government agencies, “nonprofits,” and One World Government players involved.

Many that trusted the “science” are unable to now trust the reality in plain sight. Their CogDis will simply not allow them to come to terms with their deadly “medical” decisions.

The trend for these genetically modified humans is anything but their friend.

Do NOT comply.

They want you dead.

