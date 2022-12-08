2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BubbaMac's avatar
BubbaMac
Dec 8, 2022

0.08 doesn’t sounds like a big number, but it’s a doubling of excess death! Scary, and people like you predicted all this, because it was planned and we could see it coming.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by 2nd Smartest Guy in the World and others
The Green Hornet's avatar
The Green Hornet
Dec 8, 2022

Yep. Safe and effective, for depopulation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
46 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture