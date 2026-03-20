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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
29m

What else would you expect when the cancer business in the USA is worth $200 billion and finding cheap alternatives to solving the problem is going to impact the income of the oncologist and all the drug manufacturers that sell high price chemo drugs at a rate seven times higher than Europe with the same health outcomes.

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Nancy Parsons's avatar
Nancy Parsons
6m

🎯🎯🎯 Great article!

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