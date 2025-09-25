2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Connie Lemmincakes's avatar
Connie Lemmincakes
38m

I don’t think there will be riots, but it will signify the end of mainstream medicine. I saw them kill my husband with chemo. Watched it happen and nothing I could do about it. It was HIS cancer and he got to direct what treatment he received. What it did was close the coffin on how I viewed doctors. I already was highly skeptical. Already into homeopathy and other alternative treatments. Now, it would take a broken arm to get me into the clutches of anyone medical. People are already feeling duped so the surprise will also solidify their feelings that they can no longer trust mainstream meds and doctors. My prayer is that it will open doors to traditional (old) medicine and away from pharmaceuticals.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
GenEarly's avatar
GenEarly
21m

There won't be any riots, just as there aren't any riots over the Covid Jabs. "WHY?" the sheeples are in Apathy for the most part, Robotically following the orders of the GrubMint.

All MAHA can do is correct the Abuses of the past for the next generation, "Hopefully" as the vaXXX contamination may be passed on .... and on.

Apathy is just one step above Death, so it's not a leap to make, btw.

At least Herr PharmaPanzer Doktors have spared the sheeples a long train ride this holocaust.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture