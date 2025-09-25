This article was originally published in February of this year.

Longtime readers of this Substack are familiar with Dr. Marik, one of the true heroes in the Medical Freedom Movement…

…and recently the good doctor had these important words to say about the cancer industry:

Chemotherapy prolongs life about 2 to 3 months. 2 to 3 months, that’s the sum benefit. For some cancers such as gastric cancer it actually reduces life expectancy. Chemotherapy is a hoax. It’s a hoax perpetuated by BigPharma to make money at the expense of people who suffer… Source

Readers of this Substack have also known about this questionable treatment…

…so just like vaccines are completely useless and deadly…

…how have these murderous cancer “treatments” perpetuated by the Medical Industrial Complex been allowed to flourish for this long?

Some of the answers lie in the recently exposed fraud and crimes against humanity being committed at the criminal CIA money laundering agencies USAID and DoD.

We know that the CIA controls the Mockingbird MSM as well as Google, Facebook and all of the other social media platforms; USAID and the DoD were their slush funds and Intelligence Industrial Complex nodes that allowed for degrees of separation such that the CIA’s various illicit and murderous schemes could be executed more fluidly and untraceably.

Controlling the narrative is what is known as social engineering:

The PSYOP-19 scamdemic, which the CIA and their various partners-in-crime along with BigPharma planned in tabletop exercises like EVENT 201…

…so as to pull off the deadliest hoax in human history with the deliberate release of a gain of function virus and the associated far deadlier payload in the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine,” required the deployment of MSM assets spinning the official narrative; and USAID was funneling monies stolen via “income” taxes to the various media outlets running the PSYOP-19 social engineering mass fear-inducing stories…

And is it any wonder then that Pfizer, which is a democide node of the Intelligence Industrial Complex, was receiving massive USAID kickbacks on top of their windfall profits from their “free” “vaccines” via money stolen from the tax slaves?

USAID also gave sizable kickbacks to the WEF, who were intimately involved in the PSYOP-19 scamdemic too:

And USAID also funneled tax dollars not just to the WEF, but to bioterrorist Bill Gates and George Soros.

And USAID also funded the bioweapon program that the CIA and their Manchurian Candidate Barack Hussein Obama, Fauci, Barick et al. set up with the CCP over at Wuhan:

And lest we forget about Gates’s and Fauci’s henchman and fellow DEATHVAX™ peddler Peter Hotez:

And exactly what business does USAID have conducting Frankenstein-like human experiments?

Which brigs us right back to the exploding turbo cancer epidemic that represents BigPharma’s last remaining cash cow on the heels of their cancer-inducing Modified mRNA platform that included the deliberate “contamination” of the gene altering and highly carcinogenic SV40 promotor sequences; in other words, the CIA, USAID, DoD (patent holders along with the Pentagon of the C19 “vaccines”) and BigPharma always knew that they would be responsible for this turbo cancer scourge, and they always knew that their cancer “treatments” would not only not cure those that they intentionally poisoned, but that they would rake in staggering profits by murdering all of their patients with fraudulent therapies.

The Mockingbird MSM quislings are still selling the murderous lies to their mostly unwitting yet fast-dwindling viewership, with most of their advertising revenues deriving from BigPharma, and, of course, indirectly from the CIA, USAID and other illegitimate Federal agencies.

Good stories about Operation Warp Speed and the “beautiful vaccines” too, and good stories about deadly cancer “treatments.”

This is exactly what a not so peaceful culling on a global scale looks like.

This is democide.

Thankfully, the CIA is finally under some real pressure…

And USAID is being radically slashed in size and reach (and should be shuttered for good along with all of the three-letter agencies)…

Which brings us to perhaps the single most important action that we can all take to stay in the fight, (peacefully) riot against the Intelligence-Medical Industrial Complex, and survive this full spectrum war that the Deep State has been waging on all of us: become as healthy as humanly possible such that we become as hard to kill as possible. That means staying the hell away from any and all vaccines, iatrogenic medical “treatments,” poisonous processed foods, and the various toxic products being incessantly advertised to us.

And if you have been poisoned by BigPharma and BigAgra/BigFood, please know that your best chance of truly beating cancer and living a long and healthy life may very well be the following:

New & Improved Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram — for prophylaxis one 150mg tablet once or twice per week

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day — for prophylaxis one 12mg tablet once or twice per week

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day) — for prophylaxis 2 capsules per day

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

Do NOT comply.

