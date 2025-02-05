As readers of this Substack know, the CIA was created by fusing top NAZI SS officers from Operation Paperclip with the Office of Strategic Services to create an unconstitutional monstrous spy agency that has been fomenting both global and domestic chaos since its inception.

Various coup d'état’s in 1953 in Iran and 2014 in Ukraine were all executed by the CIA. From illegal Ukrainian biolabs to Ralph Baric’s criminal gain of function research at Chapel Hill University of North Carolina (and many other assets across most American universities) to Anthony Fauci himself to the Wuhan Institute of Virology to Event 201 to the PSYOP-19 scamdemic itself and the associated slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” to Operation Mockingbird and Hollywood movies to socially engineering vast swaths of populations both at home and abroad, the CIA has had its hand in all of these shadowy proceedings.

Not only must the CIA be splintered into a thousand pieces and scattered to the winds, but so too should the FBI, IRS, FDA, CDC, NIH, ATF, and many other of the wholly unconstitutional Federal government agencies that have been responsible for subverting We The People’s freedoms for far too long.

Another ruinous agency in the Department of Education is about to be permanently shut down imminently, which is vital because this agency was directly handled by the CIA since it went online in 1980, and has been responsible for indoctrinating generations of American children into compliant slaves that paid their taxes and believed the official narratives to today believing in climate change and fluidity of infinite genders en route to “gender-affirming” bodily and mental mutilation:

And one of the CIA’s favorite black ops money laundering agencies looks to also be kaput:

And it should come as little surprise that the very same CIA that created the ultimate Manchurian Candidate in Barack Hussein Obama, who in turn was instrumental in the creation of ISIS, has been using USAID monies to murder American servicemen and women all across the world:

Money laundering indeed:

And now it appears that the CIA’s decades-long nonstop crime spree may very well be coming to an end, and it couldn’t have come soon enough…

by Jim Hoft

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has reportedly extended a buyout offer to its entire workforce.

This follows President Trump’s proposal to encourage millions of federal workers to resign by February 6 in exchange for pay and benefits lasting until September 30.

Trump is offering the buyouts to make sure all federal workers are “on board with the new administration’s plan to have federal employees in office,” CNBC reported.

Only 6% of all federal workers actually work full-time in the office!

Trump’s offer does not include postal workers, military, immigration officials or people in national security roles.

A senior administration official disclosed that over 20,000 federal workers have accepted Trump’s buyout, a figure representing about one percent of the federal workforce and falling short of the White House’s target of five to ten percent.

“We expect more to come,” the administration official explained. “If you see what’s happening at USAID, it’s just one piece of the puzzle.”

According to a report first released by the Wall Street Journal, the new CIA Director, John Ratcliffe, has spearheaded these changes, which include a generous eight-months pay and benefits package for any employee opting for resignation.

Ratcliffe’s directive also freezes hiring and reevaluates current job offers, potentially rescinding those who do not align with the agency’s renewed objectives.

This move is seen as a direct implementation of Trump’s strategy to downsize the federal bureaucracy and reorient its functions towards pressing national security priorities, such as dismantling drug cartels and undermining global adversaries like China.

Meanwhile, the Senate intelligence panel has advanced Tulsi Gabbard’s nomination as the next Director of National Intelligence, suggesting further changes at the helm of the U.S. intelligence community may be on the horizon.

The Wall Street Journal reported:

Trump administration officials have said the offers are also meant to signal to those who oppose Trump’s agenda to find work elsewhere. Ratcliffe told the White House to extend the same buyout package to the CIA, the aide said, believing it would pave the way for a more aggressive spy agency. A CIA spokeswoman said the move was part of an effort to “infuse the agency with renewed energy.” In his confirmation hearing, Ratcliffe promised to launch more hard-edge spying operations and covert action, naming drug cartels and China as key adversaries. “To the brave CIA officers listening around the world, if all of that sounds like what you signed up for, then buckle up and get ready to make a difference,” he told lawmakers last month. “If it doesn’t then it’s time to find a new line of work.” Trump’s CIA will have a greater focus on the Western Hemisphere, targeting countries not traditionally considered adversaries of the U.S., the aide said. For example, the CIA will use espionage to give Trump extra leverage in his trade negotiations, potentially spying on Mexico’s government amid the ongoing trade spat, the aide said. The CIA will also take on a significant role fighting Mexican drug cartels, the aide said, which Trump designated as terror groups on his first day in office. For the decades after its creation, the CIA was focused on America’s rivalry with the Soviet Union. After 9/11, the agency transformed much of its workforce into a shadowy paramilitary force that could kill terrorists with drones. In recent years, the CIA has shifted back to focus on countries including China, which has been widely viewed by national security officials as the U.S.’s greatest long-term threat.

WATCH:

It can be recalled that a joint interim report released by the House Judiciary Committee, the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, and the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence exposed that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) colluded with Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign to discredit the Hunter Biden laptop story.

The report, titled “The Intelligence Community 51: How CIA Contractors Colluded with The Biden Campaign to Mislead American Voters,” provides new insights into the involvement of former intelligence officials in shaping public perception during the election.

According to the report, 51 former intelligence officials signed a public statement on October 19, 2020, suggesting that the Hunter Biden laptop story had “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”

This statement was issued shortly after the New York Post published a report detailing how Hunter Biden allegedly leveraged his father’s position for personal gain.

The joint report reveals that some signatories, including former Deputy CIA Director Michael Morell and former CIA Inspector General David Buckley, were active CIA contractors at the time they signed the statement.

Notably, the report indicates that senior CIA leadership, including then-Director Gina Haspel, was aware of the statement prior to its release.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X