Yale Professor Doctor Harvey Risch, one of the top epidemiologists in the world and a bonafide medical freedom movement hero, had previously been featured on this Substack…

…is now the new chair of the President's Cancer Panel, within the National Institutes of Health's National Cancer Institute.

According to a Just the News article, Dr. Risch is now aggressively pushing for inexpensive repurposed drugs to be tested as cancer cures, which will literally put the whole current medieval oncology model out of business; to wit:

…rigorously study ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine as potential cancer treatments, he told a Just the News-Real America’s Voice special report that aired Wednesday night. Yale University professor emeritus Harvey Risch, also a senior research scientist in epidemiology at its public health and medical schools, was an early proponent of the low-cost drugs for COVID-19 treatment and critic of the Biden administration’s COVID work. Ivermectin and HCQ are “among maybe a dozen various medications that should have more formal studies,” Risch told the program in his first in-depth interview since the government formally announced President Trump had appointed him, cautioning that “they may turn out” not to help but further study is needed in case they do help. “I’ve had a lot of anecdotal reports telling me that doctors have treated their patients with those medications” but “they never tell me really how many patients they treated” in which “it didn’t work,” he said. “So honestly, I don’t know yet.”

But Dr. Risch does actually know of the myriad cancer cases that have gone into full remission by using only these compounds and nothing else; for example:

Dr. Risch went on to add:

“I don’t want to overpromise, because everybody will get disappointed” if the panel doesn’t meet self-imposed high expectations, “but cancer is a highly treatable disease” with 50 years of “great research” as well as underappreciated study in Risch’s specialty of prevention, which “needs to be more visible,” he said.

Reading between the lines, the good doctor already knows the outcomes of these studies, given that he admits just how highly treatable cancer really is, and in terms of prevention, while he mentions the avoidance of, "the consumption of smoked and processed meats," he also appreciates that the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” is driving this burgeoning turbo cancer epidemic. He just can’t publicly admit it yet, give that Mister Operation Warp Speed is now his new boss.

And speaking of the depopulation injections, MAGA and MAHA, on a recent episode of the Joe Rogan show a horrific admission was made:

Bret Weinstein just delivered a truly chilling warning on Joe Rogan.



MAHA needs to hear this:



Myocarditis is only the “tip of the iceberg” with Covid-19 vaccine injuries.



“mRNA is a haphazard, tissue-destroying technology.”



“It’s like rolling the dice on destroying cells.”



“If you take a bunch of boosters, each time you take one, you’re rolling the dice on losing a bunch of cells that you may or may not be able to afford losing.”



“That includes things in the nervous system.”



“It’s completely haphazard.”



@BretWeinstein @joerogan Source

And just like Dr. Risch, Brett Weinstein also knows just how effective compounds like Ivermectin really are in curing (VAIDS-induced) cancer:

The accidental data that’s hard to ignore.



Bret Weinstein’s analysis of the 80 Ivermectin Court cases reveals a mind blowing statistic.



In the 40 cases where Ivermectin was permitted 38 survived.

In the 40 cases where it was not 38 died.



Using a standard statistical formula the chances that Ivermectin had no impact are roughly 1 in 20 quadrillion.



As Weinstein put it -

‘like guessing a random 15 digit number on your first try’



Yet we were denied this treatment.



This is one of the biggest medical tragedies in modern history!! Source

Thankfully, readers of this Substack (along with the likes of Brett Weinstein and Dr. Risch) have known for many years now that there exists a most comprehensive ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight that also heals asthma, prion-based diseases like Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments as well as the common cold and seasonal flu:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Please take advantage of this WEEKEND FLASH SALE by stocking up on all of these affordably priced lifesaving compounds!

Please use code CURE20 to receive 20% off on the newest product Hydroxychloroquine, as well as ALL of the amazing lifesaving products that you have been purchasing for many years now like the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X!

The WEEKEND FLASH SALE ends Sunday, December 21st (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code CURE20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Only the RESOLVX HEALTH website offers all of the authentic products that this Substack promotes.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetChloroquine

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X