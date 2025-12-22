In this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal repurposed drug crowdsourcing series comes another incredible healing experience courtesy of Dr. Makis, as well as a most fascinating admission by a surgical oncologist.

NEW ARTICLE: IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 53 year old UTAH woman with Stage 4 Breast Cancer gets to remission in 11 months!!



🔥 Trigger Warning: no chemo, no immunotherapy, no targeted therapy, no hormone therapy, only palliative radiation to a few painful bone spots PRIOR to starting the forbidden things that cannot be mentioned.



53 year old UTAH woman with Stage 4 Breast Cancer



For 11 months she took:



Ivermectin 60mg/day (~1mg/kg)



Fenbendazole 222mg with MCT Oil or other healthy fats (5 days on 2 days off)



Ketogenic Diet



For the rest, you’ll have to go to the source 😉

“Thank you for your vocal endorsement of alternative cancer treatments. It is partly because of your voice that a friend/patient has these results”



“She had Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer and in 11 months is essentially cancer free based on her PET scan”.



“Her results are almost miraculous”



No chemo. No immunotherapy. No targeted therapy. No hormone therapy.



Enjoy. Source

Please note that Dr. Makis specified the ketogenic diet, and for very good reason given that, as per the The Warburg Effect, we know that unlike healthy cells that use oxygen for energy, cancer cells rely on sugar for their metastasizing fuel.

Which brings us to an exceptionally courageous comment by a doctor subscriber, and my response; to wit:

When considering the most comprehensive ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight that also heals asthma, prion-based diseases like Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments as well as the common cold and seasonal flu, it is vital to pay especially close attention to the last bullet point regarding diet:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Do NOT comply.

