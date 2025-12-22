2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katarina Christoforou's avatar
Katarina Christoforou
5h

I'm still going strong, was diagnosed with lung cancer 2 years ago now. Happy Christmas! x

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
5hEdited

My view: There are research studies going back over 50 years ago, where they thought that giving glucose IV was a positive, but in turn, the sugar infusions turbocharged the cancer cells to replicate.

Secondly, what is missing is a study measuring blood value of vitamin D and the occurrence of cancer. Harvard did a $30 million 4 year study called VITAL, but was designed to discredit D rather that prove that the higher your D level is, the less risk of cancer. Never did any blood draws. So, boosting D should be part of the protocol of reversing cancer. Stay above 50 ng's. I maintain a blood value of about 70 ng's and had Covid for 21 days and never took any drugs. My immune system dispatched, but slowly. Never bought into the fraudulent RNA injection scenario. It is sad that the majority of our medical professionals don't under stand the dynamics of the physiology of the human body.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture