THE ULTIMATE CANCER CURE PROTOCOL: IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Stage 4 Breast Cancer Remission In 11 Months
In this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal repurposed drug crowdsourcing series comes another incredible healing experience courtesy of Dr. Makis, as well as a most fascinating admission by a surgical oncologist.
NEW ARTICLE: IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 53 year old UTAH woman with Stage 4 Breast Cancer gets to remission in 11 months!!
🔥 Trigger Warning: no chemo, no immunotherapy, no targeted therapy, no hormone therapy, only palliative radiation to a few painful bone spots PRIOR to starting the forbidden things that cannot be mentioned.
53 year old UTAH woman with Stage 4 Breast Cancer
For 11 months she took:
Ivermectin 60mg/day (~1mg/kg)
Fenbendazole 222mg with MCT Oil or other healthy fats (5 days on 2 days off)
Ketogenic Diet
For the rest, you'll have to go to the source 😉
“Thank you for your vocal endorsement of alternative cancer treatments. It is partly because of your voice that a friend/patient has these results”
“She had Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer and in 11 months is essentially cancer free based on her PET scan”.
“Her results are almost miraculous”
No chemo. No immunotherapy. No targeted therapy. No hormone therapy.
Enjoy.
Please note that Dr. Makis specified the ketogenic diet, and for very good reason given that, as per the The Warburg Effect, we know that unlike healthy cells that use oxygen for energy, cancer cells rely on sugar for their metastasizing fuel.
Which brings us to an exceptionally courageous comment by a doctor subscriber, and my response; to wit:
When considering the most comprehensive ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight that also heals asthma, prion-based diseases like Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments as well as the common cold and seasonal flu, it is vital to pay especially close attention to the last bullet point regarding diet:
The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol
Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.
Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.
Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).
CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.
Fenbendazole (300mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram — for prophylaxis one 150mg tablet once or twice per week
Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day — for prophylaxis one 12mg tablet once or twice per week
Hydroxychloroquine (10mg/kg/day 7 days a week) - for prophylaxis one 200mg tablet once or twice per week
Doxycycline (100mg, 7 days a week for 30-60 days)
VIR-X immune support which also greatly increases the bioavailability of both Fenbendazole and Hydroxychloroquine (2 capsules per day) — for prophylaxis 2 capsules per day
Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X
I'm still going strong, was diagnosed with lung cancer 2 years ago now. Happy Christmas! x
My view: There are research studies going back over 50 years ago, where they thought that giving glucose IV was a positive, but in turn, the sugar infusions turbocharged the cancer cells to replicate.
Secondly, what is missing is a study measuring blood value of vitamin D and the occurrence of cancer. Harvard did a $30 million 4 year study called VITAL, but was designed to discredit D rather that prove that the higher your D level is, the less risk of cancer. Never did any blood draws. So, boosting D should be part of the protocol of reversing cancer. Stay above 50 ng's. I maintain a blood value of about 70 ng's and had Covid for 21 days and never took any drugs. My immune system dispatched, but slowly. Never bought into the fraudulent RNA injection scenario. It is sad that the majority of our medical professionals don't under stand the dynamics of the physiology of the human body.