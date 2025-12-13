2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Doctor Samizdat
1h

I am a surgical oncologist. I have performed about 400 pancreatic resections in my career, stopping care for abdominal cancer in 2016. I saw too many early recurrences with HPB cancers, though less with early gastric and esophageal cancers. We do better with colorectal cancers but I firmly believe nontraditional systemic therapy is the way forward. I believe the "sugar" mechanism is not so much the sugar as "food" but rather stimulation of things like insulin-like growth factor and the general immunosuppression of even transient hyperglycemia. Vitamin D deficiency is rampant and the modern American diet is one of "functional malnutrition". The toxins in our food supply are another story entirely.

Sophia
2m

The thing is, oncologists probably don't see it as a failure to go in 1 year from stage 1 to stage 4. "Why, we got you one more year," they probably think. And yet, for anyone with cancer and their loved ones and doctors like Dr. Makis, that is beyond a failure. And then the "mainstream" doctors wonder why we don't trust them. When I told a doctor I was taking Ivermectin for something (I like ro poke bears), he guffawed. Laugh away, doctor. Laugh away. I love me some Ivermectin.

