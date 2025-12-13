In this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal repurposed drug crowdsourcing series comes another incredible healing experience courtesy of Dr. Makis.

When legacy “treatments” like surgery and chemotherapy miserably fail, as the oncologists with God complexes keep pushing for more of the same extraordinarily profitable barbaric nostrums, the inexpensive repurposed cancer cure once again comes to the rescue; to wit:

NEW ARTICLE: IVERMECTIN, FENBENDAZOLE, Modified Citrus Pectin, CBD Oil Testimonial - 62 year old California man with Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer recurrence turns things around after 7 months...



Oncologists FAIL far too often. And I get to see it.

At least a dozen times a day.



STORY:

62 year old California man with Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer (had 2 Pfizer mRNA Vaccines in 2021)



Oct.2023 - Diagnosed with Pancreatic Head ca and had 11 cycles of FOLFIRINOX chemo



Jun.2024 - Whipple Surgery



May 2025 - CA19-9 shoots up to 7099 and PET scan shows Stage 4 disease, so he starts chemo again Abraxane, Gemcitabine.



In May 2025 he also started:



Ivermectin 1mg/kg/day (60mg)

Fenbendazole 1100mg/day

CBD Oil 100mg/day

Modified Citrus Pectin 15g/day



Results after 7 months:



CA19-9 dropped 7099 to 1912



PET Scan:



1.2cm liver lesion SUV 5.2 (Apr.10, 2025) - resolved



1.0cm periceliac/peripancreatic lymph node SUV 3.9 (April 10, 2025) - resolved



patient wants to stop Abraxane due to worsening neuropathy.

=====



You wouldn’t believe how many early stage Cancer patients go through an extensive chemo regimen, then have surgery, only to progress to Stage 4 within a year.



For me, this is failure. Chemo failure. Oncologist failure. Mainstream medicine failure. What else can you call it ?



And yet, the Oncologist is NEVER questioned. Not once.



Their failure is never even pointed out.



And then I am asked to help and I get buried in questions (from mainstream medicine) - what is your success rate? Why don’t you post your failures? Where is your data? Where are your randomized clinical trials?



(Insert profanity) why don’t you ask the damn Oncologist under whose “care” the Cancer patient went from Stage 1 to Stage 4 within 1 year!!



Seriously, after reviewing 7600 cancer cases, my opinion of mainstream Oncology couldn’t be lower.





And the most comprehensive ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight that also heals asthma, prion-based diseases like Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments as well as the common cold and seasonal flu:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

