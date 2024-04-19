The Mockingbird MSM gaslighting continues unabated with the NY Post’s latest article attempting to explain away yet another especially terrifying slow kill bioweapon induced turbo cancer murder.

The setup:

A Dutch man with the longest case of COVID infection ever recorded suffered from the sickness for a record 613 days, with the ailment mutating into a unique new variant that baffled medical researchers. The 72-year-old unnamed patient was diagnosed with the omicron variant in February 2022, according to Time, citing research from the University of Amsterdam. It is the longest time anyone has been infected with the virus, researchers said.

Let us make a mental note of this never before seen “variant” claim.

The coverup:

The patient, who had already been suffering from a blood disease before contracting COVID, immune system failed to produce enough white blood cells or antibodies to combat the virus despite receiving the vaccine multiple times. While most people can overcome the coronavirus in a few weeks, anything medical professionals tried to help cure the patient from the virus wasn’t working.

To reiterate, “despite receiving the vaccine multiple times.”

The rationalizations:

Doctors quickly found that his body had become resistant to Sotrovimab — a monoclonal antibody for the early treatment of COVID-19 — after taking over two dozen nose and throat swabs while they searched to find him treatment. They also discovered that the development of an anti-spike antibody in the first month was minimal and soon realized the patient’s immune system was incapable of ridding the virus. The patient died in the hospital in the fall of 2023 due to his weakened immune system and underlying blood disorder.

What is being admitted by, “anti-spike antibody in the first month was minimal and soon realized the patient’s immune system was incapable of ridding the virus” is that the patient developed VAIDS.

Readers of this Substack know that one of the main symptoms of VAIDS is a permanent state of systemic inflammation and indefinite spike protein (SP2) production, which in turn weakens the immune system, suppresses the p53 protein responsible for preventing cancers, causes prion-based diseases, myocarditis and a myriad of other adverse events. Deliberate “contamination” of highly carcinogenic additives like simian virus 40 (SV40) promotor gene sequence integrates into the genome inducing and/or exacerbating VAIDS.

This Modified mRNA “vaccine” that alters DNA also produces the phenomenon of antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE), which is when virus-specific antibodies do not neutralize the virus, but, rather, paradoxically cause enhanced viral replication and/or excessive immune responses.

When the NY Post quisling wrote, “the patient’s immune system was incapable of ridding the virus” what was being described was VAIDS, while the never before seen “variant” claim specifically referred to ADE. As many have warned, ADE will cause new strains of never-before-seen viral strains, and our deceased genetically modified patient was incubating and breeding said novel COVID strains; to wit:

However, researchers found that the virus had mutated nearly 50 times while festering in his body and eventually created an ultra-mutated variant, according to the outlet.

The deceased patient was transformed into a spike protein factory as all “vaccinated” individuals are, and he thus also become a virus variant factory; in fact, we may conclude that all spike protein factory subjects are de facto virus variant factories as well.

“Prolonged infections in immunocompromised patients are much more common compared to the general community,” Vergouwe said, according to The Sun. “This underscores the risk of persistent infection as unique viral variants may emerge due to extensive evolution.”

Persistent spike protein factory states which are VAIDS states which are persistent “infection” states are in essence also persistent virus variant states. ADE drives this “extensive evolution” which in turn drives the highly mutagenic turbo cancer epidemic.

Which in turn drives the surging mortality epidemic:

Which in turn drives the cancer treatment expenditures for the Medical Industrial Complex’s last remaining cash cow:

Which in turn drives exploding cancer deaths:

Which is not in any way a consequence of the false MSM claims that the post “vaccine” rollout cancer scourge is in any way due to deferred screenings:

Which in turn is driving an explosion of US Civilian labor force disabilities for the most historically productive and healthiest demographics (i.e. 16 to 64 year olds):

And to further drive home the turbo cancer mayhem:

If only this deceased patient were given a real treatment to both attenuate spike proteins from both the virus and “vaccine” and his metamorphosis into a hotbed of mutations, then his life may have just been saved. And if only MSM outlets like the NY Post would cover said real treatments, then many more lives could be saved.

In the meantime, readers of this Substack know better than all of the “experts” and their coconspirators that desperately do not want anyone to have access to lifesaving treatments ; to wit:

New & Improved Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 25mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) https://www.soothingsolutionscbd.com/product/3500mg-full-spectrum-cbd-tincture/ (Please use code 2SGPET for 10% off on this full spectrum CBD oil.)

Fenbendazole (300mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 450mg

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

Removing sugars and carbohydrates from one’s diet is crucial during this protocol.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

