This article was originally published on January 10th of this year, but due to an overwhelming amount of recent inquiries about the specifics of this protocol, it is being republished for the recent influx of new subscribers.

This Substack has added a new supplemental compound for curing dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease (AD)…

…as a longterm user of high-dose creatine, not only do I have noticeably increased strength and stamina for my intense workout regimen, but my mind is much more alert and more focused ever since adding this supplement into my diet.

Upon completely curing my mother’s Alzheimer’s Disease, I started researching creatine for her to see if I could further improve her overall cognition and energy levels, and what I discovered confirmed all of my hunches.

Before we get to my mother’s anecdotal results, let us review some pertinent research.

In a recent study titled, Creatine monohydrate pilot in Alzheimer’s: Feasibility, brain creatine, and cognition, the authors found that creatine supplementation improved cognitive function:

The CrM intervention was associated with improvement in total cognition (75.3 ± 13.9 vs 78.6 ± 13.5, p = .02, Cohen’s d z = 0.58), fluid cognition (59.1 ± 14.7 vs 63.5 ± 15.8, p = 0.004, Cohen’s d z = 0.74, Figure 3A), list sorting working memory (66.2 ± 18.7 vs 74.2 ± 20.3, p = .001, Cohen’s d z = 0.87, Figure 3B), and oral reading recognition (98.0 ± 7.18 vs 103 ± 7.23, p < .001, Cohen’s d z = 0.1.03, Figure 3C). There was a trending improvement in the flanker inhibitory control and attention test (68.1 ± 15.4 vs 73.0 ± 13.9, p = .05, Cohen’s d z = 0.33 Figure 3D). There was no change in crystalized cognition or in the other individual cognitive tests. All cognitive results are reported in Table 2. Change in cognition was similar between sexes. Change in cognitive measures after 8 weeks of creatine monohydrate supplementation. All scores were derived with the NIH Toolbox cognitive battery. Boxplots display values at baseline and 8 weeks, with individual changes overlaid. Solid green lines represent male participants, whereas dashed gray lines represent female participants. ** p < .01; *** p < .001. […] The cognitive improvements observed in this study are also promising, as AD is a progressive disease with expected decline over time. We hypothesized that memory and executive function, the most affected domains in AD,34-37 would benefit from CrM supplementation. In addition to these domains, participants also improved in oral reading recognition performance, a test that assesses the participant’s ability to properly read and pronounce a visually-presented word…

In just eight weeks of supplementation with 20 grams of creatine in AD patients, these researchers showed statistically significant improvements across multiple cognitive tests as a direct function of brain creatine increases.

An article in Psychology Today titled, The New Neuroscience of Creatine for Brain Health, further proved that this inexpensive supplement is vital for improvements in overall cognition:

Key points Creatine helps replenish brain energy during high cognitive demand.

It supports mitochondria, key to healthy aging and brain power.

New research links creatine to reduced brain inflammation.

It may enhance neuroplasticity and mental clarity via immune effects. For years, creatine has been a go-to supplement for athletes aiming to enhance strength and performance. But science now tells a much bigger story and has helped us to understand that creatine plays a critical role not only in powering muscle, but also in fueling the brain. In this post, we’re exploring the most recent science on this fascinating molecule and why the effects on metabolism and immunity may be key to its potential brain benefits. How Creatine Provides Energetic Support to the Brain At its core, creatine is an amino acid-derived compound naturally produced in your liver, kidneys, and pancreas. The molecule is also found in our diet, especially in red meat and fish. The true potential of creatine centers on what it does inside your cells. Creatine’s best-studied role is as a short-term energy reserve, helping cells replenish adenosine triphosphate (ATP)—their primary energy currency. During moments of high demand, like intense exercise or mental exertion, multiple organs in the body tap into phosphocreatine (a storage form of creatine) to rapidly regenerate ATP. It’s believed that without sufficient creatine, your cells—especially in the brain and muscles—may struggle to keep up with energetic needs. The relative value of creatine’s energy boosting capabilities may be most relevant in the brain. This is because the brain uses up a disproportionate amount of ATP to power our daily cognitive functions. Our neurons in particular are major energy utilizers, taking up the majority of our brain’s energy to create and package neurotransmitters, send signals across synapses and reset after data transfer. Importantly, a host of studies have shown that as we age, our brains may have more trouble getting consistent access to fuel for these reactions, and this lack of availability of ATP may increase the risk for cognitive decline. As the primary energy hubs for our cells, mitochondria are a key part of the creatine story. Mitochondrial dysfunction (states in which mitochondria have trouble producing enough energy due to inherited issues or damage from exposures) is believed to be a major contributor to states as diverse as diabetes and heart disease, but also to neurodegenerative diseases, fatigue, brain fog and various mental health problems. Early and primarily preclinical data are providing a signal that creatine’s mitochondrial energy-augmenting abilities might render it a valuable consideration for these states. Why Creatine May Provide Brain Immune Support Beyond replenishment of metabolic energy in our cells, recent work has highlighted the potential of creatine to alter our immune cell signaling. Preclinical work suggests that creatine might decrease certain receptors on immune cells, potentially decreasing the extent of an immune response (which could be beneficial in the case of lowering unhealthy inflammation but potentially problematic in the context of infection). Additional research indicates that creatine may promote buildup of an anti-inflammatory cell called an M2 macrophage and increase anti-inflammatory pathway activation. In human studies to date, creatine supplementation has been shown to decrease exercise-related inflammation Immune-related findings around creatine may have significant implications for brain health, as it’s now well known that the relative state of immune activation and particularly inflammation within the brain is a major driver of certain cognitive and mental health issues. In addition, it’s known that brain inflammation may suppress neuroplasticity—the brain’s ability to rewire itself, and could contribute to such disparate issues as brain fog and even violent behavior. In a very recent set of preclinical studies, creatine has shown promise in effecting positive changes in the brain specifically by way of the immune system. One 2024 mouse model study found that the combination of creatine and exercise lead to a decrease in inflammatory pathways and a decrease in the activation of the brain’s immune cells (called microglia), while a second 2024 study showed that creatine was able to reverse experimentally-created brain inflammation in rats. Further research will need to explore whether creatine may specifically improve brain states by way of inflammatory pathways. Creatine Use The most common form of supplementation is creatine monohydrate, widely studied and generally regarded as safe for long-term use. Typically, 3-5 grams a day is the studied dose in research, and timing seems less important than once believed. Some may be concerned about kidney issues with creatine dosing. While recent research suggests that these considerations are likely overblown, it is always best to speak with your healthcare practitioner before starting a supplement, especially if you have a preexisting issue you are being monitored for. *Statements above are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent disease. You should always consult your healthcare provider for individual recommendations and treatment.

Note that creatine was found to reduce inflammation, and because this compound readily crosses the blood-brain barrier, we may extrapolate that AD sufferers, whose brains are inflamed (AD is now considered by some researchers as a Type 3 diabetes condition, not factoring in the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” which induce prion-based diseases and accelerate neurodegenerative conditions) are experiencing benefits due to the anti-inflammatory properties of this miraculous amino acid.

Because creatine positively impacts mitochondrial energy-augmentation, it can also improve overall mood and vitality, while also regenerating ATP — these are benefits that yours truly quickly experienced during my initial creatine load phase many years ago.

So, after my mother’s AD was completely reversed, I decided to add 4 x 500mg capsules of creatine into her protocol just to see is she would have similar positive results. I knew that creatine was completely safe, and had no side effects whatsoever; therefore, there could only be reward as there is no risk with such a benign amino acid.

After around twenty days I noticed that my mother did in fact have more energy, her mood seemed brighter, and her mind seemed sharper.

To test these anecdotal observations, I had her increase her modest exercise routine which consisted of lying on her bed and moving her legs in the air in a bicycle peddling motion forwards and backwards. Prior to creatine supplementation, she would max out at 25 or so rotations forwards, and less than 10 rotations backwards. After a month of creatine supplementation she had increased her workload by more than double, performing in excess of 60 forward rotations and 20 backward rotations.

Her mind seems much faster now, and she does not get as tired, with her afternoon naps less frequent, and lasting for shorter durations.

Given the wide range of overall research data on creatine, all of these clearly observed anecdotal improvements perfectly line up with the scientific literature.

While every case is different, with everyone responding differently, and the fact that in many ways we are in totally uncharted territories with these repurposed drug treatments, the following has completely reversed dementia and AD, and the addition of creatine has also greatly improved overall cognition and energy levels:

Dementia & Alzheimer’s Disease Cure Protocol

Fenbendazole 150mg every other day with dinner for 30 days, and repeat every 4 months

Ivermectin 12mg every evening with dinner indefinitely

Low dose lithium orotate 4.8mg capsule in the morning with breakfast and in the evening with dinner indefinitely

VIR-X immune support 2 capsules in the morning with breakfast indefinitely (Quercetin is a critical ingredient in VIR-X, and as per research studies similar to Ivermectin it displayed capabilities against tauopathy by inhibiting the hyperphosphorylation of the tau protein, thus its anti-prion activity helps to reverse Alzheimer’s Disease)

Removal of sugars and carbohydrates, and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

Creatine Monohydrate 4 x 500mg capsules every evening with dinner indefinitely

Longtime readers know the full backstory of my mother’s AD and her battles with a deranged NYC gerontologist, so I am reposting the updated article here for all of this Substack’s newest subscribers.

This is the latest update on an article originally written way back on September 04, 2022.

My mother’s Alzheimer’s Disease has now been completely reversed with a daily regiment of Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, low dose lithium orotate (1 capsule [4.8mg] am and 1 capsule evening) and a radically reduced sugar and carb intake.

The following article should provide greater insights on how, if left to the agents of the iatrogenic Medical-Industrial Complex, my mother would most assuredly now be at very least non compos mentis, and more than likely dead like many of her friends that subjected themselves to the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines.”

Update 4: four of my mother’s “vaccinated” friends have died in the last 6 months:

Friend 1 (Pfizer shots 1 & 2, plus booster): turbo cancer

Friend 2 (Pfizer shots 1 & 2, plus 2 boosters): aplastic anemia

Friend 3 (Pfizer shots 1 & 2, unsure of how many boosters): blood clots and stroke

Friend 4 (Pfizer shots 1 & 2, unsure of how many boosters): turbo cancer

My mother has been very upset about the loss of her dear friends, but she appreciates the real cause of these murders, and often says, “I am so proud of myself for having the intuition to reject these “vaccines.””

Update 3: Now that my mother has finally been rescued from NYC, her deranged sociopathic ex-gerontologist may now be fully exposed.

Dr. Michael Perskin’s online reviews are rather poor, though still far too high for the kind of iatrocide services he provides his elderly patients; to wit:

A negative five-star review for Dr. Mini Mengele Perskin would be far too generous based on my interactions with him.

But what the above pair of most recent reviews fail to mention is that the not-so-good doctor pushes deadly medicines on his patients, not limited to the slow kill bioweapon COVID-19 “vaccines.”

In my mother’s case, he was writing her AMBIEN sleeping pill prescriptions for many years despite my innumerable warnings. I explained to Dr. Perskin that AMBIEN is incredibly dangerous, especially as a long-term “treatment.”

I cited the manufacturers very own statements that, “AMBIEN is a prescription sleep medicine for the short-term treatment of adults who have trouble falling asleep (insomnia).”

Surely, the not-so-good doctor was aware of the important safety data that I shared with him?

In 2015, the American Geriatrics Society said that zolpidem, eszopiclone and zaleplon met the Beers criteria and should be avoided in individuals 65 and over “because of their association with harms balanced with their minimal efficacy in treating insomnia.”[25][26] The AGS stated the strength of the recommendation that older adults avoid zolpidem is “strong” and the quality of evidence supporting it is “moderate.”[26] —Wikipedia

Of course, all of my many concerns were unheeded and mocked, not limited to my mother’s age (over 65), her sleep-walking episodes, her binge eating, etc.

And so the not-so-good doctor kept on prescribing this pernicious drug as a long-term treatment (over a decade) to a geriatric right up until my mother slept-walked her way into a blackout that finally resulted in a catastrophic accident.

I would find my mother lying on the kitchen floor of her NYC apartment in a state of delirium a full 12 hours after she collapsed in the middle of the night. She was moaning and in great pain from a badly shattered hip.

To say that I was surprised by this shocking incident would be a gross understatement.

Dr. Perskin would never take any responsibility for causing my mother this kind of life altering suffering; he would not even bother to meaningfully check up on his patient after her major surgery.

This doctor also attempted to prescribe my mother diabetes medications, but, thankfully, my mother completely cured her condition by sufficiently altering her diet (the binge eating ended when the AMBIEN was no longer administered).

He also attempted to prescribe my mother statins, which I had instantly put the kibosh on.

He attempted to push the toxic and wholly ineffective flu shots on my mother, which she for the most part avoided.

As a clueless, yet balefully dogmatic vaccine peddler, Dr. Perskin would also bully his patients into accepting the harmful shingles “vaccines.”

Of his half dozen exceedingly low-grade research publications, five of them pertain to vaccines.

In February 2013, Dr. Perskin was one of the authors of a “study” entitled, Studying Physician Knowledge, Attitudes, and Practices Regarding the Herpes Zoster Vaccine to Address Perceived Barriers to Vaccination which laughably concluded the following:

Not only increased knowledge but also a change in attitudes and practice are needed to enhance implementation of national recommendations. To improve use of this vaccine, physicians including ophthalmologists need to recommend it more strongly.

Except that all RCT studies of these herpes zoster vaccines do not establish clear efficacy, and all have shown risky safety profiles; thus, his “research” was nothing more than medical agitprop.

Five years later the more depraved “research” study was published by Dr. Perksin entitled, Evaluating Physician Attitudes and Practices Regarding Herpes Zoster Vaccination

Abstract Purpose: To investigate the knowledge, attitudes, and practice patterns of primary care physicians regarding administration of the herpes zoster (HZ) vaccine at NYU Langone Health (NYULH). Methods: A cross-sectional online survey was distributed from January to March 2017 to all physicians in the Division of General Internal Medicine and Clinical Innovation at NYULH across 5 different practice settings. Results: The response rate was 26% (138 of 530). Of the surveyed physicians, 76% (100/132) agreed that the HZ vaccine was an important clinical priority, compared with 93% and 94% for influenza and pneumococcal vaccination, respectively (P < 0.001). Only 35% (47/132) strongly agreed that it was important, compared with 68% (90/132) and 74% (98/132) who strongly agreed that pneumococcal and influenza vaccines, respectively, were important. Respondents estimated that 43% of their immunocompetent patients aged 60 or older received the HZ vaccine, whereas only 11% of patients aged 50 to 59 received the HZ vaccine (P < 0.001). The rate of HZ vaccination was lower in public hospitals (26%) than in the NYULH faculty group practice (46%) (P = 0.007). A greater percent (67% and 72%) of their patients have received influenza and pneumococcal vaccines, respectively (P < 0.001). Almost all doctors (99%, 131/132) consider the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations important in determining vaccination practices. Conclusions: HZ vaccination rates remain relatively low compared with rates of influenza and pneumonia vaccination. The recommendation for vaccination against zoster by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for individuals aged 50 years and older and stronger recommendations by primary care physicians for administration of zoster vaccines are needed to increase HZ vaccination rates.

The above “study” was nothing more than pure Medical Industrial Complex propaganda pushing for ever greater vaccine uptake. There were no RCT citations of safety and efficacy, just an ideological drive to inject all older patients with questionable interventions.

The vaccine scam is certainly a great way to speed up the premature discharge of liabilities and assets, or as the not-so-good doctor was fond of asking with a crazed glint in his eyes, “You’re (__) years old, you expect to live forever?”

It so happened that the Zoster vaccine that Dr. Perskin et al. were shilling to “enhance implementation of national recommendations” was quietly pulled from the marketplace in 2020. By that time the damage was sufficiently done.

And so it would come as no surprise that during the scamdemic Dr. Perksin would become a most psychotically overzealous C19 DEATHVAX™ pusher.

With the aforementioned update, the below account of what transpired on that fateful yet ultimately triumphant day that Dr. Perskin decided to murder my mother with the Modified mRNA “vaccine” should now resonate even more.

As an important aside, my mother’s cognition started to somewhat deteriorate since her hip surgery, but ever since she lowered her carb and sugar intake along with a daily regiment of Ivermectin and Fenbendazole her memory has been gradually improving, and her mental acuity has been restored no thanks to the likes of Dr. Perskin, who with great disdain would have outright refused to even consider the following:

UPDATE 2: Given that my mother’s prescriptions are running low, and her ex-doctor is a deranged sociopath that wants to murder her, I will once again be obtaining her prescriptions from My Free Doctor.

EDIT: My Free Doctor finally requested a medical checkup for my mother in order to continue with their online prescriptions, so we were fortunate enough to find a local doctor that is on the exact same page with our medical needs and outlooks.

UPDATE 1: My mother will never go back to her primary care physician after he attempted to force her to take the DEATHVAX™ without informed consent. This sociopathic gerontologist accused yours truly of “elder abuse” because I would not coerce my mother into taking this slow kill bioweapon.

Since writing about this profoundly troubling experience in the below article last year, my mother was still getting her prescription refills from that doctor’s office. And then last week the pharmacy informed me that this doctor refuses to provide refills any longer.

Even the pharmacist, after reaching out to his office, was utterly dismayed given the nature of the medicines and the fact that my mother was on her last capsules; in other words, this sicko doctor was fully cognizant that there was not enough time to find a new doctor, make an appointment and get to their office before running out of the medicines.

Because we no longer trust any NYC doctors at this point, last evening in a kind of Hail Mary play I reached out to My Free Doctor in the hopes that they would submit my mother’s refills. It was 7:28pm and the pharmacy closed at 8:00pm. By 7:52 a doctor had reviewed my mother’s medical history and sent in the refill Rx to the pharmacy!

I am beyond grateful that there is such a service available to all Americans to bypass the criminal Medical Industrial Complex.

I would also like to add that this monstrous doctor was for years prescribing my mother a dangerous drug that I had warned him about on numerous occasions. He admitted to me that it did have an unsafe profile. And then my mother blacked out from said drug, broke her hip and almost died. He also later needlessly prescribed her statins which yours truly put the kibosh on before my mother so much as popped a single poisonous pill.

This doctor happens to be one of the top-rated specialists in his field.

Etc. & etc.

In mid-July 2021 an elderly yet vigorous lady by the name of G went to see her top NYC gerontologist at HOSPITAL X. For many years she was accompanied by her SON who had power of attorney, medical power of attorney, and was her sole caretaker.

On that occasion G and her SON were greeted by a nurse whose forced smile was betrayed by a peculiar tension in her features. She informed G that her DOCTOR requested to see her alone. That was the first time ever such a request was made.

G insisted that her SON be present during the entire visit.

The nurse relented, escorting them down a long corridor and into the examination room.

A few minutes went by.

The DOCTOR entered with another nurse accompanying him. That was the first time that a nurse was present for that kind of appointment, as her function was clearly as the DOCTOR’S witness for what ended up transpiring.

The DOCTOR was visibly agitated. He instantly barked at both G and her SON to hike their masks up all the way over their noses or else he would call security on them and have both them escorted out of HOSPITAL X.

Mother and SON obliged, adjusting their respective masks.

The doctor at that point contemptibly looking from mother back to SON. He then turned to G and admonishingly ordered her, “G, you have to get the Covid vaccine. You have to do it now. It’s for your own protection and for the protection of others.”

Without looking at her SON, G held the DOCTOR’S stern look and replied to him calmly yet sternly, “I do not want the vaccine.”

The DOCTOR turned to the SON and hissed at him, “You told her not to get it!”

Before the SON, fighting back the urge to stomp this Mini Mengele’s skull in, could answer, his mother sharply and forcefully interjected, “My son did not tell me anything. I’m not taking this vaccine. I don’t want it.”

The DOCTOR, taken aback by the rejection of his medical advice turned back on the SON, and blurted out, “You’re guilty! You are guilty of Elder Abuse!”

The SON edged forward in chair, eyes fixated on this evil little man, and he coolly asked, “Excuse me? What did you just say?”

The DOCTOR broke eye contact with the SON, and shifted in his chair. He glanced up at the nurse whom by that point had became extremely uncomfortable at the tense and unprofessional interactions.

The DOCTOR’S tone suddenly shifted, and he then gently and politely asked G to lower her mask. He looked her face over carefully, and commented in mock concern that she looked unusually pale, at which point he glanced back at the SON while asking G with his face still turned away from her, “Are you feeling okay G?”

The DOCTOR then started inspecting G’s arms and legs, clearly looking for something evidence of said “Elder Abuse”.

G replied without missing a beat that she felt perfectly fine. At which point the DOCTOR glanced back at the SON who then chimed in, “I hope every parent gets the kind of “Elder Abuse” that my mom receives and they all look as youthful and healthy as she does for her age.”

The DOCTOR started blinking uncomfortably at that.

The SON added, “You didn’t even once bother to offer my mom any kind of informed consent for this experimental gene therapy you tried to push on her.”

The DOCTOR started ranting, “the vaccine is safe and effective”, etc.

The SON calmly asked him if he has any research studies to that effect. The DOCTOR said it was approved by the FDA. The SON corrected him that these injections were in fact EUA and as such never had any FDA approval.

There was a silent beat.

And then the SON asked the DOCTOR if he was “vaccinated” to which he replied in the affirmative. The SON then added, “Great, then you have nothing to worry about. Oh, and by the way, do you happen to know what the virion size of Covid is and how that pertains to these surgical masks we’re all wearing now?”

At that the DOCTOR rose out of his chair and scurried out mumbling, nurse in tow.

When the DOCTOR paused at the opened door the SON nonchalantly added, “I hope you realize there will at some point be Nuremberg 2.0 trials for this.”

The DOCTOR jumped back and barked, “The nurses down the hall will draw your—” And before he finished his sentence the door was slammed shut.

(This DOCTOR happened to have not only been one of the top NYC gerontologists, but he was also a tenured professor at the university that owned HOSPITAL X. This DOCTOR had published exactly two research papers in his entire career. Both papers were on the benefits of the shingles vaccines and which methods would be most effective in convincing geriatric patients and their doctors on the benefits of administering said shingles vaccines.)

Later that night the SON received an email from HOSPITAL X. The SON logged into his mother’s Patient Portal and saw the following office notes in her records:

The SON scrolled further down and read the following:

Dark thoughts tormented him into the early morning hours. He asked himself how could this deranged quack write in his notes that he had no right to recommend a medical procedure to his own mother? How could a lucid woman’s wishes be so thoroughly dismissed? Why did this crazed doctor believe that the son had such power over his mother when she denied the EUA gene therapy shot? How can this sicko conflate the rejection of an experimental medical procedure with violent abuse? And so on and so forth.

The following day lawyer extraordinaire and all around good guy Todd Callender was retained.

Todd was equally as outraged as the SON.

The following letter was dispatched to this DOCTOR and HOSPITAL X.

Over the course of the following several weeks were threats of lawsuits before HR and LEGAL from HOSPITAL X intervened on behalf of the DOCTOR.

LEGAL requested that G write a rebuttal letter in order to correct her besmirched medical records, and she obliged with the following:

LEGAL expeditiously got back to Todd, explaining that the rebuttal letter from G would permanently be included in her medical records.

At that point there were two options: let the rebuttal letter serve as clarification and proof that this unethical and deranged DOCTOR was subverting his promise to honor the Hippocratic Oath, or sue both the DOCTOR and HOSPITAL X.

To have filed a lawsuit at the height of PSYOP-19 in a Death Cult indoctrinated city like New York with around 99% of the judges being leftist activists would have been an exceedingly low probability winning outcome.

The stress alone of such a lawsuit would have taken a not insignificant toll on both my mother and I.

My mother, being a deeply pious woman, requested that we drop the matter out of principle. She expressed to me that she not only felt sorry for her DOCTOR, but that she was plenty satisfied to have her medical records amended with the truth.

I had no choice but to honor my mother’s wishes.

My mother has a lengthy history of blood clots, so this DEATHVAX™ would have most certainly murdered her.

As an aside, around that same time it took just one Pfizer injection for our close relative to suffer a massive heart attack. She is still dealing with the side effects, but thankfully she is still with us.

While this may seem like a horrific story of medical abuse and malpractice, in our case it ended well enough. And I gained a dear friend in Todd.

Our hearts go out to all of those people that were conned and bullied by their doctors into taking the DEATHVAX™. These doctors are all in our not so humble opinions murderers guilty of crimes against humanity.

If only more people stood up to these sociopaths we would turn the tide on this medical tyranny and put an end to this whole Great Reset transhumanist agenda.

But there are enough people pushing back, and good will in the end defeat evil as it always does.

My mother is a certifiable badass. I love her dearly.

Drawing I did of my mother around the time of this unfortunate incident.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

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