2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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pyrrhus's avatar
pyrrhus
2d

While I don't suffer from dementia or any acute problems, some brain fog was creeping in as I near 80, so I've been taking Creatine 3x a day, and it has definitely improved the situation...not hurting my workouts either....

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Gigi's avatar
Gigi
2d

Your Mom is lucky that you have her back. :-)

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