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ViaVeritasVita
Feb 12, 2024

Visiting daughter and her family in England, Nov. '22. My granddaughter, sitting in the car beside her unjabbed American grandparents, piped up, in a rather excited tone, 'Mummy, shall I get my jab, now that I'm 12?" Yes, I was indeed quite frightened, as this child's question indicated the complete lack of awareness over there, at least in that particular family. This whole topic has been, in our family, the proverbial elephant, as daughter and husband had rushed out to get the AZ early in '21. Once,and only once, when jabs for kids arose in UK, I did, in an e-mail (thus, not confrontational), beg daughter not to do this to my grandchildren. She probably had no inkling of the 'why' of my request. However, on that November visit, I did broach the topic face-to-face, and daughter's response was that she and husband had no intention of the jab for their children. Which to my alert ears, suggested at least the beginning of awareness of danger. On the other hand, at dinner one evening the two younger children mentioned getting, in school that day, their flu shot---a nasal spray. I kept silent, though thinking, why on earth do a 5 and 8 year old need flu shots? (or anyone, for that matter--but that's another topic),

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Markker's avatar
Markker
Feb 12, 2024

Seems from quick glance at graphs, that the least deaths occured in 3x vaxxed, which is weird, isn't it?

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