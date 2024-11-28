President Trump was recently on a horrendous nominating spree for the various “health” agency positions…

…but his latest pick represents his finest appointment to date with the nomination of Dr. Bhattacharya as Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH):

It is important to appreciate that Dr. Bhattacharya takes over an agency that for all intents and purposes was surreptitiously controlled by the greatest serial killer in world history Dr. Mengele 2.0 aka Dr. Fauci; this appointment is especially ironic given Dr. Bhattacharya’s vehement anti-lockdown, anti-masking and anti-slow kill Modified mRNA bioweapon “vaccine” stances.

IMPORTANT UPDATE: Dr. Jay Bhattacharya was stupid enough to get two doses of Pfizer DEATHVAX™ in 2021, and, of course, he came down with COVID-19 (VAIDS symptom).

He is currently NOT anti-DEATHVAX™ enough, and so while an excellent selection to head the NIH is still not against the deadly Modified mRNA platform which is extremely concerning; in other words, he is currently NOT against the Modified mRNA platform, and is still somehow rationalizing these slow kill bioweapons in certain instances when they should never ever be used again.

Here is a recent interview corroborating this:

Dr. Bhattacharya was also one of the co-authors of the Great Barrington Declaration, which was published literally at the outset of the “pandemic,” making him one of the very first bonafide experts to call out the entire PSYOP-19 scamdemic.

Dr. Bhattacharya will not only have to work very closely with RFK Jr. to reform the Medical Industrial Complex and Scientific Industrial Complex, which both happen to be controlled by the 4th Branch of Government that in turn controls the other three in the Intelligence Industrial Complex, but they will also have to work against the aforementioned recent Trump nominees; in other words, Dr. Bhattacharya has his work cut out for him, and then some.

Shortly after publishing his historic Great Barrington Declaration, Dr. Bhattacharya was out in full force fighting against all things PSYOP-19:

Yes, PSYOP-19 was always a mass fear operation, with the “vaccines” being the far deadlier bioweapon payloads to the relatively mild gain of function virus itself; with Dr. Fauci & Co. having developed both of these bioweapons, preplanning them both to be deployed sometime during Trump’s first term in office.

Here is Dr. Bhattacharya exposing the PSYOP-19 scamdemic, which was ultimately a global eugenics depopulation and control scheme which we now know was the gateway operation in order to usher in the Great Reset and 2030 Agenda:

…A relatively small group — a cartel almost — of very powerful scientific bureaucrats took over the whole apparatus of science…dominated the media, dominated the message to politicians; as a result, we had a catastrophic response to COVID, and we are going to be paying the cost of that for a long time.

This is an especially important interview between Dr. Bhattacharya and Ivor Cummins that contains important information that must be shared far and wide:

The best thing that Dr. Bhattacharya and RFK Jr. could do at this stage is to audit the NIH along with all of the other illegitimate Federal government “health” agencies, arrest all of the higher-ups like Dr. Fauci, and then shut down all of these agencies for good. That would not only represent true government efficiency (that DOGE will likely never accomplish), but it would also restore a semblance of justice in America.

RFK Jr. notwithstanding, Dr. Bhattacharya is the first legit Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) candidate to be choses by President Trump.

And more than anyone, Dr. Bhattacharya appreciates that the number one priority for every single American is to get as healthy as they possibly can.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

