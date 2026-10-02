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John
Oct 2

If the dollar is "tied to Gold" the question is how many strings is it tied with?

Gold is the currency of the future, and the past, not some crappy bit of paper with the usual criminals pulling the strings.

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Tirion
Oct 4

For me, the only way to make sense of all this is by understanding that we have had one world government for a long time - maybe since The Beginning.

National governments and party politics are clearly no more than entertaining distractions/misdirections. Democracy, free speech and the rule of law are not even a pretense any more.

It's all theater, all the time.

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