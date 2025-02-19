Yesterday’s featured article outlined how the illegitimate Federal government was so far caught looting $4.7 Trillion from We the People…

…readers of this Substack appreciate that “income” taxes are color of law thievery that are in no way required to fund the government whatsoever, but, rather, are required to fund the greatest grifting operation in the history or mankind by stealing We the People’s time, energy, generational wealth, and private property rights; in other words, the American national pays for their own demise when they allow taxes to be wrested from the fruits of their labors by busybody Marxist government workers in order to justify their parasitic jobs all while the higher-ups loot it across various money laundering agencies, NGO’s, “non-profits,” banking institutions, and other black ops money laundering scams.

No, Federal “income” taxes do not fund infrastructure, military, streets, hospitals, police, schools, all they fund are waste, fraud, abuse of power, and nothing else.

Put another way, the government is engaging in pernicious social engineering to maintain the tax slavery for maximum control and massive systemic graft, actively working against those it pretends to serve; to wit:

And just like all those “free” servings of the slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” were paid for by theft via taxes, so too are the very taxes a kind of slow kill financial weapon in themselves that function as a life-force drain on those being pilfered from.

President Trump of late has been vociferously calling out this unconstitutional con job:

So now let’s get to some fun facts:

Even if the government were to show exactly where every penny went, it should not get a penny more of “income” taxes.

So, what exactly are we paying for?

To reiterate, we are paying for our own demise, while the Deep State and its puppet politrix illicitly enrich themselves by devouring our plasma.

When the auditors are themselves finally audited the whole house of cards comes crashing down; to wit:

Not only must the IRS be shuttered, but many of these apparatchik collectors must be arrested for fraud.

Some additional color on this outrageous crime called “income” taxation and where this larceny really goes:

But it’s even worse than all of that, because according to former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for Housing (HUD) Catherine Austin Fitts and economist Mark Skidmore, $21 Trillion dollars has gone missing from the U.S. government, which represents $65,000 per person, or as much as almost the entire national debt!

“No money shall be drawn from the treasury, but in consequence of appropriations made by law; and a regular statement and account of receipts and expenditures of all public money shall be published from time to time.” ~ Article I, Section 9, Clause 7, U.S. Constitution What’s going on? Where is the money? How could this happen? How much has really gone missing? What would happen if a corporation failed to pass an audit like this? Or a taxpayer? This means the Fed and their member banks are transacting government money outside the law. So are the corporate contractors that run the payment systems. So are the Wall Street firms who are selling government securities without full disclosure. Would your banks continue to handle your bank account if you behaved like this? Would your investors continue to buy your securities if you behaved like this? Would your accountant be silent? This is the reason that there is such a strong push to change or tear up the U.S. Constitution. This is why members of the establishment say the Constitution is “old,” “outdated!” This is why there is such a push for gun control. Don’t buy it! We can use the Constitution to get our money and our government back. It is time to enforce the U.S. Constitution. The Solari Report has been covering the missing money since 2000 when Catherine Austin Fitts began to to warn Americans and global investors about mortgage fraud at the U.S. Department of Housing and Development (HUD), and the engineering of the housing bubble that led to trillions more dollars in bailouts and funds missing from the U.S. government starting in fiscal 1998. “…the powers of financial capitalism had another far-reaching aim, nothing less than to create a world system of financial control in private hands able to dominate the political system of each country and the economy of the world as a whole. This system was to be controlled in a feudalist fashion by the central banks of the world acting in concert, by secret agreements arrived at in frequent private meetings and conferences. The apex of the system was to be the Bank for International Settlements in Basle, Switzerland, a private bank owned by and controlled by the world’s central banks which were themselves private corporations.” ~ Carroll Quigley, 1974

The IRS is just one of the many moving pieces in this grand thievery meat grinder machine, which is precisely why it is every American’s utmost patriotic duty to not pay a single cent in direct and un-apportioned taxes to this illegitimate Federal government.

To reiterate once more in conclusion, every single cent that goes to the IRS is funding your very own demise:

The Internal Revenue Service must be replaced at once with the External Revenue Service, and the last decade of “income” tax thievery must be refunded back to every single American that was stolen from, plus the aforementioned $65,000 per person that was looted by the DoD and HUD.

Do NOT comply.

