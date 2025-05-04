In this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal repurposed drug crowdsourcing series comes another incredible case study yet again courtesy of Dr Makis ,which also happens to be a perfect companion piece to yesterday’s article…

…and now we have a 46 year old man with “terminal” Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer seeing dramatic results in just 2 months of this synergistic repurposed drug combination therapy; to wit:

How about a Pancreatic cancer success story? 😄 (Don't tell the Oncologist) STORY: 46 year old USA man was diagnosed with Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer metastatic to liver and lungs, in Oct.2024 CT showed a 2.8cm pancreatic mass with innumerable lung nodules, and metastatic disease in the liver up to 7.9cm In early February 2025 we started: Ivermectin 1.5mg/kg/day Fenbendazole 2000mg/day RESULTS after 2 months: CA19-9 cancer marker drop from 138 to 40.6. CT: “Overall decreased size of the pulmonary and hepatic metastases” “Pancreatic mass with peripancreatic lymph node is slightly decreased” “decreased now trace pelvic ascites” I always get asked about ascites - yes, Ivermectin and Fenbendazole can reduce and eventually eliminate ascites! From the patient: "I just received the following response from my oncologist: "Congrats! The Cancer treatment is working and the cancer is shrinking" I have been helping Oncologists pat themselves on the back for success they didn't earn, ever since I started my Ivermectin Cancer Clinic one year ago They sure get excited about the amazing results, but have no idea that Ivermectin, Fenbendazole and Mebendazole (2SG: Medendazole is identical to Fenbendazole save for the removal of a single molecule, which is just a BigPharma money grab patent and has no difference in efficacy) ident are doing the heavy lifting! Stage 4 Pancreatic cancer is curable. I will prove it. Source

It is important to note that in the cases of “terminal” Stage 4 (turbo) cancers, the dosages can be greatly increased given the risk reward profile skews heavily to the reward side at mega dosese:

The following may very well be ultimate “holy grail” cancer cure treatment approach:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

All of the amazing products that this Substack has been promoting for many years now that you have been sourcing from VIREX HEALTH (that website was hacked) will now be offered exclusively by RESOLVX HEALTH.

The RESOLVX HEALTH rebranding will ensure that not only will all of the currently available products like VIR-X, PetMectin, PetDazole, FishCycline, CBD-X and FLAV-X always be available, but many new and exciting health products will also be forthcoming very soon!

