Roger Stone is a longtime Republican political consultant who was ensnared in the Deep State’s Russia Hoax Collusion scandal, and was wrongfully raided in a predawn Gestapo-like operation by the criminally corrupt FBI SWAT team as punishment for getting Trump elected in 2016…

…and to this very day the NWO globopedo cabal is still going after Roger Stone, especially since Trump is now back in the White House.

But Stone has been fighting on a whole other front ever since his wife came down with Stage 4 cancer, and the only reason she is still alive is because they decided to also take on the Medical-Industrial Complex; to wit:

Of course, the Mockingbird MSM quislings continue in their attempts to discredit both the Stone family as well as the holy grail cancer cure in plain sight that threatens BigPharma’s (the MSM’s greatest source of ad revenue) last remaining cash cow; namely, (turbo) cancer “treatments” like the staggeringly profitable and ultimately dangerous chemotherapy.

On a recent Stone Zone podcast Roger spoke with Dr. Garo Armen about how his wife survived her late stage cancer:

I think those who have listened to the show know this. When my wife was diagnosed with aggressive stage 4 cancer, specifically non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, the doctors suggested a regimen of chemotherapy followed by radiation. I objected to this because my wife was suffering from arthritis and therefore she was treating that quite successfully with progesterone. Progesterone and radiation contra indicated they could be very dangerous together. Led me to wonder whether the doctors had even looked at her medical records or whether this was just their cookie cutter formula for cancer. Now, ultimately, she chose a regimen that included a drug called Fenbendazole, vitamin E, curcumin, CBD oil, intravenous infusions of vitamin C, injections of vitamin D, and I'll probably mispronounce this, glutathione, which is widely available. And I attribute her miraculous recovery and the fact that now, almost four years later, she remains cancer free to the fact that she chose this regimen. This leads me to believe that Big Pharma and those in the medical complex know that there are drugs as well as national supplements that could help in the cure of cancer.

Readers of this Substack have known for years now that BigPharma is terrified of the synergistic cancer cure which is comprised of inexpensive repurposed compounds that actually work, and what Roger was describing in his podcast was the Joe Tippens protocol that has been extensively written about here, and, more importantly, was significantly improved up with the addition of Ivermectin.

I'm merely telling you the experience that my wife and I have had personally, but also the testimony of literally thousands of people who contacted us when I went on radio and talked about my wife's situation. The number of people who contacted me through email, through text messages, people would just write, Roger Stone, the name of the city I live in, and the zip code. And it would reach me, all of them telling me positive stories about Fenbendazole, which is actually a drug that began, I believe, as a dog dewormer, just as Ivermectin was a horse dewormer. And all of those thousands of people cannot possibly be lying, nor can they be wrong.

All of those people are certainly not lying, and they certainly are not wrong, with hundreds of this Substack’s very own subscribers having shared their very own cancer remission experiences in the comments section.

In that podcast Roger mentioned Ivermectin in passing, but this Nobel Prize winning miracle drug also has tremendous anti-cancer properties; for example:

To listen to Roger’s podcast episode in its entirety, please click the following image:

And if Roger’s wife had added Ivermectin to her protocol, then the chances of her Stage 4 cancer going into full remission even faster would have been all but guaranteed, and she would have been on the following ultimate “holy grail” cancer cure treatment approach:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

All of the amazing products that this Substack has been promoting for many years now that you have been sourcing from VIREX HEALTH (that website was hacked) will now be offered exclusively by RESOLVX HEALTH.

The RESOLVX HEALTH rebranding will ensure that not only will all of the currently available products like VIR-X, PetMectin, PetDazole, FishCycline, CBD-X and FLAV-X always be available, but many new and exciting health products will also be forthcoming very soon!

To celebrate the RESOLVX HEALTH rebranding and expansion, please take advantage of our BIGGEST SALE EVER by using code RESOLVX25 for 25% off on all products!

This sale has been extended, and now ends on Friday, May 9th (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Please use code RESOLVX25 to receive 25% OFF on not just the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, but also on the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG (please email the company directly to purchase this product), the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the healthy sugar alternative FLAV-X!

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code RESOLVX25 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

( Please note that any other company offering RESOLVX HEALTH products is selling you counterfeit items. )

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X