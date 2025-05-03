2nd Smartest Guy in the World

JM
I wish we never trusted the big nci accredited hospital..the first round of chemo bought the cea down and we were estatic. Then cea started creeping up..the oncologist told us not to worry, started new treatments which did not work and then we started researching. A nutritionist told us about chemo sensitivity testing which tests the cancer against different drugs before starting treatment. When I discuss this with the oncologist his response was he knew about the test, insurance covers the test but not the treatment recommendations. This doctor simply did not want to help us fight for better treatments since he was busy with many patients. When this big hospital exhausted their treatments we found an integrative oncologist affiliated with a smaller hospital who battled the insurance company to cover the treatments. The doctors at this hospital were very surprised the larger hospital did not do more. At this point it was too late cancer claimed another valuable life. This was a sad, eye opening experience. Mrs. Stone's experience proves there are better ways to deal with cancer..keep spreading the word, help save more lives.

Citizen_Jimserac
Thanks goodness that the truth about Cancer treatments that actually work is finally getting out, thanks to many such as 2nd Smartest guys and others.

SPECIAL REQUEST: Regarding a very common eye problem, cataracts, the massive propaganda is that surgery is the only curative option. I am hoping some researcher out there is familiar with repurposed drugs, herbal treatments, formulas....there MUST be something for a problem which has been around for thousands of years. With AI's like Grok and others, it should be possible to sift through centuries of information and expose what has been used that works, but was then buried or forgotten for whatever reason. As with cancer, MASSIVE MISINFORMATION, PROPAGANDA, FALSEHOODS ABOUND, much of it directly from the organizations and systems which gain the most from the highly profitable surgeries and accompanying visits, treatments, implants, lasers etc. etc. etc... .

