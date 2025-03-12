This is an important update on the ‘holy grail’ cancer cure for advanced cases which do not initially respond to the higher ranges of Ivermectin and Fenbendazole dosing.

This latest case from Dr. Makis yet again proves that there is absolutely no downside other than minor temporary side effects (exceedingly negligible risk versus survival reward, or succumbing to a “terminal” iatrogenic diagnosis) to administering very high doses of these two repurposed miracle drugs, whereas the upside is total remission; to wit:

Most oncologists fear Pancreatic cancers. Not me

I've had unprecedented success with advanced Pancreatic Cancers that puts most big US Cancer centers to shame.

In fact, patients come to me from those large Cancer Centers for help. Mayo Clinic, MD Anderson, Dana Faber, Johns Hopkins, Memorial Sloan Kettering, City of Hope, UCSF, Stanford....

STORY: 57 year old man with Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer and liver metastases (20 liver tumors)

Strong family history: father and uncle died of pancreatic cancer.

CA 19.9 was 10951 and getting worse.

We started:

Ivermectin 120mg/day

Fenbendazole 1332mg/day

Oncologist started: NALIRIFOX chemo (3 cycles only - last chemo Dec.18)

RESULTS: His CA19-9 dropped 87% from 10951 to 1438.3!

We are now awaiting imaging follow-up to confirm tumor shrinkage and resolution.

I have posted a number of Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer cases in the past 6 months that have dramatically improved or are cancer free.

With repurposed drugs, we are moving towards a reality where previously "incurable cancers" could become curable.

With repurposed drugs, Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer will be considered curable.

But it's not for the faint of heart.

Ivermectin 120mg/day was over 1.5mg/kg/day

Fenbendazole 1332mg/day is higher than what Stanford University published

You cannot be afraid of high doses and you may have to struggle a little bit with some transient side effects.

But the results shock even the most experienced oncologists.

Meanwhile, the huge story out of Australia is that the mRNA Cancer vaccine has just failed. But that's a story for another day. And I'll bring it to you.

I run the largest Ivermectin Cancer Clinic in the world and there is only one place where you find testimonials like these, every, single, day (2SG: for years this Substack has been posting similar testimonials; for e.g.). I'm going to start posting more than one a day, as I now have too many!

Source