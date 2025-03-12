UPDATE MEGADOSAGE PROTOCOL: IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 57 Year Old Man With Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer Sees 87% Drop in CA19.9 From 10951 To 1438!
This is an important update on the ‘holy grail’ cancer cure for advanced cases which do not initially respond to the higher ranges of Ivermectin and Fenbendazole dosing.
This latest case from Dr. Makis yet again proves that there is absolutely no downside other than minor temporary side effects (exceedingly negligible risk versus survival reward, or succumbing to a “terminal” iatrogenic diagnosis) to administering very high doses of these two repurposed miracle drugs, whereas the upside is total remission; to wit:
Most oncologists fear Pancreatic cancers. Not me
I've had unprecedented success with advanced Pancreatic Cancers that puts most big US Cancer centers to shame.
In fact, patients come to me from those large Cancer Centers for help. Mayo Clinic, MD Anderson, Dana Faber, Johns Hopkins, Memorial Sloan Kettering, City of Hope, UCSF, Stanford....
STORY: 57 year old man with Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer and liver metastases (20 liver tumors)
Strong family history: father and uncle died of pancreatic cancer.
CA 19.9 was 10951 and getting worse.
We started:
Ivermectin 120mg/day
Fenbendazole 1332mg/day
Oncologist started: NALIRIFOX chemo (3 cycles only - last chemo Dec.18)
RESULTS: His CA19-9 dropped 87% from 10951 to 1438.3!
We are now awaiting imaging follow-up to confirm tumor shrinkage and resolution.
I have posted a number of Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer cases in the past 6 months that have dramatically improved or are cancer free.
With repurposed drugs, we are moving towards a reality where previously "incurable cancers" could become curable.
With repurposed drugs, Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer will be considered curable.
But it's not for the faint of heart.
Ivermectin 120mg/day was over 1.5mg/kg/day
Fenbendazole 1332mg/day is higher than what Stanford University published
You cannot be afraid of high doses and you may have to struggle a little bit with some transient side effects.
But the results shock even the most experienced oncologists.
Meanwhile, the huge story out of Australia is that the mRNA Cancer vaccine has just failed. But that's a story for another day. And I'll bring it to you.
I run the largest Ivermectin Cancer Clinic in the world and there is only one place where you find testimonials like these, every, single, day (2SG: for years this Substack has been posting similar testimonials; for e.g.). I'm going to start posting more than one a day, as I now have too many!
As previously noted, the upper ranges of administration of Ivermectin and Fenbendazole in combination with synergistic compounds that enhance bioavailability were as follows:
New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol
Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.
Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.
Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).
CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.
Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram
Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 2mg/kg/day
VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)
Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X
We now have further evidence that for “incurable” cancer cases the upper ranges of this protocol are safe and uniquely effective such that for all intents and purposes this approach puts the entire Medical Industrial Complex legacy cancer “care” model completely out of business.
The very same entities that poisoned the planet with highly carcinogenic gene modifying slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” are now enjoying a parabolic rise in turbo cancer cases; these “experts” currently have a full remission track record of at best around 15%, whereas the protocol featured here represents at very least an 80% full remission success rate, and that’s not factoring extremely high dosing for particularly difficult to eradicate cases.
The cancer cure exists in plain sight for those that allow themselves to see it.
Do NOT comply.
Just do it!! If you feel that you should tell your oncologist, it should be an "I AM!" and not a "may I?".
I am amazed. Poor dr in Calif being unlicensed and imprisoned for doing cancer treatment over a liver cancer patient who went back and forth between drs ant types of treatments