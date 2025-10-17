In this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal repurposed drug crowdsourcing series comes another pair of absolutely incredible healing experiences.

Our first success story is from Dr. Makis, and it is both infuriating and miraculous:

NEW ARTICLE: IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 68 year old California man with Stage 4 Prostate Cancer was abandoned by Oncology as a paraplegic, after the cancer destroyed his vertebrae. He now walks.

Do you folks have any idea how many cancer patients have come to me after they were ABANDONED by their highly paid, licensed Oncologist?

🤔

No one ever talks about that...

68 year old California man with Stage 4 Prostate Cancer was abandoned by Oncology as a paraplegic, after the cancer destroyed his vertebrae

“I believe the hospital has written me off. The last time I saw the Oncologist in May, she was thinking I was “full of cancer” and hospice was probably next. So those were her plans, and she’s never contacted me again”.

So he reached out to me.

After we talked, on April 22, 2025 he started:

Ivermectin 1mg/kg/day

Fenbendazole 2000mg/day

Results after 5 months:

He went from being a paraplegic to walking PSA dropped 217 to 0.19

His metastatic bone pain has disappeared.

“I’d always seen her in a wheelchair, and I walked into her office with a walker. I am currently back to walking.

Source