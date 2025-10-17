SUCCESS STORIES: Stage 4 Prostate Cancer Patient Paraplegic Abandoned by Oncology & Mood, Digestion and Allergies
In this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal repurposed drug crowdsourcing series comes another pair of absolutely incredible healing experiences.
Our first success story is from Dr. Makis, and it is both infuriating and miraculous:
NEW ARTICLE: IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 68 year old California man with Stage 4 Prostate Cancer was abandoned by Oncology as a paraplegic, after the cancer destroyed his vertebrae. He now walks.
Do you folks have any idea how many cancer patients have come to me after they were ABANDONED by their highly paid, licensed Oncologist?
🤔
No one ever talks about that...
68 year old California man with Stage 4 Prostate Cancer was abandoned by Oncology as a paraplegic, after the cancer destroyed his vertebrae
“I believe the hospital has written me off. The last time I saw the Oncologist in May, she was thinking I was “full of cancer” and hospice was probably next. So those were her plans, and she’s never contacted me again”.
So he reached out to me.
After we talked, on April 22, 2025 he started:
Ivermectin 1mg/kg/day
Fenbendazole 2000mg/day
Results after 5 months:
He went from being a paraplegic to walking PSA dropped 217 to 0.19
His metastatic bone pain has disappeared.
“I’d always seen her in a wheelchair, and I walked into her office with a walker. I am currently back to walking.
This is certainly not the first time nor will it be the last time that a cancer patient is written off, and sent home to die; to wit:
Our second success story is courtesy of this Substack’s subscriber who wrote the following comment about his Ivermectin use:
All of these positive results perfectly line up with previous subscriber success stories, with the following treatment approach not only being the ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight, but also healing asthma, Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, skin conditions, and various other ‘incurable’ ailments:
New & Improved Joe Tippens Protocol
Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.
Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.
Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).
CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.
Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram — for prophylaxis one 150mg tablet once or twice per week
Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day — for prophylaxis one 12mg tablet once or twice per week
VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day) — for prophylaxis 2 capsules per day
Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X
This is true MAHA.
Do NOT comply.
Love hearing these awesome stories of people getting their life back!