SUCCESS STORIES: Stage 3 Endometrial Cancer Remission & Stage 4 Cancer Update
In this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal repurposed drug crowdsourcing series comes another pair of absolutely incredible healing experiences.
The first case is courtesy of Dr. Makis, and once again it proves that your average oncologist truly is clueless:
NEW ARTICLE: IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 68 year old Louisiana woman with Stage 3 Endometrial Cancer operated, reports after 3 months, residual disease eliminated with NO CHEMO!
STORY:
68 year old Louisiana woman with Stage 3 Endometrial Cancer operated Jun.23, 2025 (hysterectomy)
In September 2025 she started:
Ivermectin 1mg/kg/day
Fenbendazole 1100mg/day
Results after 3 months:
CA125: 77 (pre-op) to 20 (post-op) to 6 to 5
SIGNATERA: 0.05 (post-op Aug.22) to 0.00
PET/CT: Right inguinal lymph node metastasis 1.5cm SUV 9.1 (Aug.27) shrunk to 1.0cm SUV 2.1 (Dec.10) (typically called normal by radiologists).
KEY POINTS:
Stage 3 Endometrial Cancer patient had a small amount of residual cancer after hysterectomy in June 2025.
She took no chemo, no radiation, no immunotherapy, no conventional treatment after Hysterectomy.
After 3 months of Ivermectin and Fenbendazole, her residual cancer has resolved completely, as measured by CA125, SIGNATERA (circulating tumor DNA) and PET/CT. 😱
In terms of the medieval approach of poisoning the entire body all at once while it is simultaneously attempting to fend off cancer, we know that the risk/reward of chemotherapy is such that it may be best to avoid in most cases; to wit:
The success rate of your very best oncologist is around a 15% full remission for 5 years, whereas the Ivermectin and Fenbendazole combination therapy success rate — when done correctly with an elimination of sugars and carbs while consuming fatty foods with these compounds which greatly increases bioavailability — is around 85% for longer than 5 years.
Our second case du jour involves a very happy dancing man indeed:
Stage 4 cancer update
Daniel has gained back over 30lbs. He’s not dead 😎 his marker number is currently at 59 and very close to 35 we want.
He was happy to be alive with his family on Christmas. 🙏 🙏 🙏
Ivermectin Fenben Hyperbaric/Red Light
Is the hyperbaric chamber and red light therapy really helping cure the cancer? Maybe, maybe not, but it certainly won’t interfere with the heavy lifting being done by the Ivermectin and Fenbendazole.
The following ultimate combination therapy may not only be the most comprehensive ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight, but it also heals asthma, prion-based diseases like Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, myocarditis, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments, as well as the common cold and seasonal flu:
The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol
Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.
Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.
Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).
CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.
Fenbendazole (300mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram — for prophylaxis one 150mg tablet once or twice per week
Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day — for prophylaxis one 12mg tablet once or twice per week
Hydroxychloroquine (10mg/kg/day 7 days a week) - for prophylaxis one 200mg tablet once or twice per week
Doxycycline (100mg, 7 days a week for 30-60 days)
VIR-X immune support which also greatly increases the bioavailability of both Fenbendazole and Hydroxychloroquine (2 capsules per day) — for prophylaxis 2 capsules per day
Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X
My husband just got another all clear report yesterday concerning his bladder cancer. He’s been taking IVM and FENBEN since diagnosis last October. He now will not get another scan nor the BCG immune treatment for 6 months and that scan will not need the infusion before it.
What a joyful video. Thanks.