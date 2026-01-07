2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jan Harmon's avatar
Jan Harmon
12hEdited

My husband just got another all clear report yesterday concerning his bladder cancer. He’s been taking IVM and FENBEN since diagnosis last October. He now will not get another scan nor the BCG immune treatment for 6 months and that scan will not need the infusion before it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Hello300's avatar
Hello300
12h

What a joyful video. Thanks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture