In this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal repurposed drug crowdsourcing series comes another pair of absolutely incredible healing experiences.

The first case is courtesy of Dr. Makis, and once again it proves that your average oncologist truly is clueless:

NEW ARTICLE: IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 68 year old Louisiana woman with Stage 3 Endometrial Cancer operated, reports after 3 months, residual disease eliminated with NO CHEMO!



🚨 TRIGGER WARNING!! No chemo, no radiation, no conventional Oncology involved here!! 😱 These are the stories that Big Pharma bots avoid like the plague because they can’t say “it was chemo”.



STORY:

68 year old Louisiana woman with Stage 3 Endometrial Cancer operated Jun.23, 2025 (hysterectomy)



In September 2025 she started:



Ivermectin 1mg/kg/day

Fenbendazole 1100mg/day



Results after 3 months:



CA125: 77 (pre-op) to 20 (post-op) to 6 to 5

SIGNATERA: 0.05 (post-op Aug.22) to 0.00



PET/CT: Right inguinal lymph node metastasis 1.5cm SUV 9.1 (Aug.27) shrunk to 1.0cm SUV 2.1 (Dec.10) (typically called normal by radiologists).



KEY POINTS:



Stage 3 Endometrial Cancer patient had a small amount of residual cancer after hysterectomy in June 2025.



She took no chemo, no radiation, no immunotherapy, no conventional treatment after Hysterectomy.



After 3 months of Ivermectin and Fenbendazole, her residual cancer has resolved completely, as measured by CA125, SIGNATERA (circulating tumor DNA) and PET/CT. 😱 Mainstream Oncology tells us this is IMPOSSIBLE!



This completely upends the theory of Modern Cancer Care, where patients with very small amount of residual cancer after surgery still have chemotherapy, radiation and other treatments forced on them.



We are revolutionizing Cancer Research and Cancer Care!



Largest Ivermectin Cancer Clientele in the world! Source

In terms of the medieval approach of poisoning the entire body all at once while it is simultaneously attempting to fend off cancer, we know that the risk/reward of chemotherapy is such that it may be best to avoid in most cases; to wit:

The success rate of your very best oncologist is around a 15% full remission for 5 years, whereas the Ivermectin and Fenbendazole combination therapy success rate — when done correctly with an elimination of sugars and carbs while consuming fatty foods with these compounds which greatly increases bioavailability — is around 85% for longer than 5 years.

Our second case du jour involves a very happy dancing man indeed:

Stage 4 cancer update



Daniel has gained back over 30lbs. He’s not dead 😎 his marker number is currently at 59 and very close to 35 we want.



He was happy to be alive with his family on Christmas. 🙏 🙏 🙏 Ivermectin Fenben Hyperbaric/Red Light Source

Is the hyperbaric chamber and red light therapy really helping cure the cancer? Maybe, maybe not, but it certainly won’t interfere with the heavy lifting being done by the Ivermectin and Fenbendazole.

The following ultimate combination therapy may not only be the most comprehensive ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight, but it also heals asthma, prion-based diseases like Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, myocarditis, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments, as well as the common cold and seasonal flu:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Do NOT comply.

