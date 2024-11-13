Yesterday’s article…

This further corroborates the most effective Lyme Disease Cure to date may very well be the combination therapy of Doxycycline and Ivermectin.

The next anecdotal subscriber success story was sent via email, and it is especially encouraging:

Thank you for this information. I have been taking most of these items. I have not found a decent CBD but will try the one you have listed. I have stage 3 Papillary Thyroid Cancer. I was diagnosed in Feb. of 2023. I have not taken any covid vaccine. I have decided from the beginning to fight it naturally. My type of cancer is nonaggressive and slow to grow. Therefore, will take longer than someone with an aggressive cancer to decrease or become NED [No Evidence of Disease]. When first scanned I had 3 nodes in the right thyroid (too small to biopsy) and 2 nodes in my right lymph nodes (a biopsy was taken from the larger one). After 6 months of Fenbendazole/Menbendazole (switch back and forth), ivermectin, many supplements (such as iodine, essiac tea, selenium, shark oil, mushrooms, and much more), water fasting, no sugars, no gluten, and a few other actions 1 of the 3 nodes in the right thyroid has gone. My next scans will be taken in Jan/Feb as I have the orders on hand. I spoke with a gentleman in GA, Jim, who had stage 4 prostate and has also taken many of the above items. He did not do chemo and is NED. Keep sharing the good news! I am not sure if this will cure my type of cancer. As long as there is no growth I will continue to fight this way. —D.L.

This remarkable email further corroborates that stage 4 prostate cancer using the correct repurposed drug protocol genuinely works, especially if sugars and glutens are strictly avoided as per The Warburg Effect.

And with 1 out of 3 nodes now healed, it is all but certain that subscriber D.L. is on the path to full NED, or full remission. We eagerly await their followup scans in the new year!

Last but not least is an anecdotal success story pertaining to man’s best friend, and comes courtesy of Dr. Makis:

My Take… I absolutely love these success stories! Ivermectin and Fenbendazole works for dogs as well, not just humans. There one one breed of dog that should avoid Ivermectin however, Border Collies. Here is why:

2SG’s Take…

Readers of this Substack appreciate that k9’s and humans alike make full recoveries from these synergistic ‘holy grail’ cancer and Lyme Disease treatment strategies:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Adding Doxycycline to a Lyme Disease protocol may be crucial for 100% remission.

