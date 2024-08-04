Yesterday’s article…

…resulted in a trio of absolutely amazing comments which perfectly slot into this Substack’s anecdotal crowdsourcing of repurposed drug success stories.

The first comment was via email, and it is truly astounding:

And this is without even the use of Doxycycline, which should be used alongside Ivermectin for the most synergistic Lyme Disease course of treatment.

The next comment is no less impressive:

We may deduce that Ivermectin may very well be an effective Lyme Disease prophylaxis, as well as treatment.

The final comment further established that Ivermectin could be the ultimate Lyme Disease cure:

It would be far easier and more effective to use a pill like PetMectin instead of the horse paste, and this product is 100% pharmaceutical grade pure whereas the pastes are, for obvious reasons, less stringent in their quality controls.

Many believe that Lyme Disease is yet another DoD bioweapon, and that it closely resembles AIDS; we now know that the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” induce VAIDS, whose more common symptoms both closely resemble Lyme Disease and AIDS, with the recent and unprecedented VAIDS-induced turbo cancer phenomenon. It is then no mere coincidence that all of these adverse reactions respond so extraordinarily well to inexpensive repurposed miracle drugs contained in the following (turbo cancer) treatment approach:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

