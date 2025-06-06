In this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal repurposed drug crowdsourcing series comes another pair of absolutely incredible healing experiences, with the first story coming courtesy of a subscriber posting in the comments section of yesterday’s article…

…longtime readers of this Substack appreciate that Ivermectin cures various skin issues, with the following comment being posted in an article from last year entitled, IVERMECTIN TESTIMONIAL from UK Aug.26, 2024 +++ Arthritis, Inflammation, Age Spots, Plaque Psoriasis & STAGE 4 CANCER CURED:

…so it came as little surprise to read in yesterday’s article this amazing comment:

You are very welcome Russell!

Our next healing experience once again comes courtesy of Dr. Makis, and it is a stunning stage 4 cancer reversal:

IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 78 year old California man with poorly differentiated Stage 4 Neuroendocrine Pancreatic Cancer had a dramatic response after 3 months! Poorly Differentiated Neuroendocrine cancers are considered almost impossible to treat, by mainstream Oncology. STORY: 78 year old California man was diagnosed with Stage 4 NEUROENDOCRINE Pancreatic Cancer (10cm mass) metastatic to the liver We started: Ivermectin 1.0mg/kg/day Fenbendazole 1500mg/day CBD Oil 100mg/day RESULTS: after 3 months (PET May 2, 2025) Pancreatic Mass 10.4x8.2x6.2cm to 8.3x2.4cm = 77% tumor volume reduction of primary tumor Liver metastasis 4.6x4.4cm to 1.4x1.3cm = 97.3% tumor volume reduction Liver metastasis 4.3x3.7cm to 2.7x2.2cm = 77.8% tumor volume reduction left adrenal metastasis 3.1cm to 2.1cm = 68.9% tumor volume reduction upper abdominal lymph node 8mm resolved = 100% tumor volume reduction I run the world's largest Ivermectin Cancer Clinic and we are being attacked for helping thousands of Cancer patients from around the world. The synergy between Ivermectin, Fenbendazole and chemotherapy is giving results that often shock the Oncologists. From the patient's family: "he seems to be responding exceptionally well to treatment" And it's nice when patients recognize the efforts undertaken to get them these kinds of results "I wanted to first of all extend a huge thank you to you for your help with my dad's case. And also for your continued determination and courage with your research and patient care" "I realize you have come under a lot of fire and I admire and commend your willingness to speak out and to continue fighting against the corruption." "We need more expert voices like you in this world!" Thank you. 🙏 Source

And the most synergistic ‘holy grail’ (turbo) cancer, Alzheimer’s, skin diseases, etc. & etc. & etc. cure may very well be the following:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

