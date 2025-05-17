SUCCESS STORIES: IVERMECTIN & FENBENDAZOLE Testimonials - Dog Avoids Euthanasia & Stage 4 Colon Cancer College Athlete Achieves 99% drop in CEA & 86% Shrinkage of Liver Metastases
In this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal repurposed drug crowdsourcing series comes another pair of absolutely incredible healing experiences.
The first story is a subscriber update which is truly heartwarming:
The veterinarian wanted to just put down Lucy because that would have been the easiest action to take given that traditional “treatments” are clearly ineffective, but compounds like Ivermectin and Fenbendazole cure cancer, yet the Medical-Industrial Complex can’t profit off inexpensive repurposed drugs so they would rather have you and your beloved pets die by iatrocide.
And it just so happens that the average oncologist is not much different, though they generally make the patient suffer instead of offer euthanasia, except in Canada where their Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) program is being aggressively pushed on people with “terminal” conditions, mild depression, and even poverty…
And speaking of Canada, the next success story comes from a Canadian doctor that readers of this Substack are very familiar with; an MD that has been prosecuted by the very same government that wants to murder its citizenry with their MAID scheme, while also deliberately denying said citizens medical treatments that actually work:
A spectacular cancer success story 😃
STORY: 27 year old USA College athlete was diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon Cancer with spread to the liver, in January 2025. Had mRNA injections so this is possibly mRNA Induced Turbo Colon Cancer.
He had surgery to remove the colon primary.
We started at beginning of February 2025:
Ivermectin 1.5mg/kg/day
Fenbendazole 1500mg/day Results after 1.5 months:
"We have already seen tumor size decrease in just 4 rounds of chemo and just over a month of your protocol from 2.6 to 2.2cm"
"CEA (47.2) was 748. I truly believe your protocol is working wonders for me"
That was just the beginning. 😄
Only a glimpse into things to come...
Results after 3 months:
"The results that we are seeing have been amazing so far"
"CEA - Dropped from 748.1 ng/mL to 2.9 ng/mL on April 22nd" "CA-125 - Dropped from 81 U/mL on Jan 22nd to 8 U/mL on April 22nd"
"I want to thank you immensely for the help that you have provided me over the past 3 months"
My Take…
These are “impossible results” to achieve with conventional Cancer Treatment only.
After 3 months of Ivermectin & Fenbendazole:
CEA went 748.1 to 2.9 (99.6% reduction)
CA125 went 81 to 8.0 (90.1% reduction)
Liver lesion 2.1cm to 1.1cm (86% volume reduction)
Younger cancer patients have the advantage of being able to handle higher doses of Ivermectin and Fenbendazole that are often necessary to achieve these results.
President Trump was in Saudi Arabia recently.
Dr.Pat Soon-Shiong also went to Saudi Arabia and met with President Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
He said:
"Honored to share with President @realDonaldTrump and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman the launch of Cancer #Bioshield and our common goal to cure cancer."
@DrPatSoonShiong is touting his own “cancer cure” - Immune stimulation with “NK Cell transfusion”
While no doubt an interesting concept, no one has ever been able to conquer cancer via Immune stimulation alone.
Oracle CEO Larry Ellison promised $500 billion towards mRNA Cancer Vaccines, which is also an attempt at Immune stimulation, using mRNA tech instead.
[2SG: the following article…
…provides greater context re: mRNA Cancer Vaccines scam.]
I don’t believe either of these approaches will ever be successful enough.
I believe repurposed drugs like Ivermectin, Fenbendazole and Mebendazole are the way forward in Cancer Care.
The problem? No one will get wealthy treating and curing cancer this way.
I run the world's largest Ivermectin Cancer Clinic.
"I have seen things you people wouldn't believe"
"This is just the beginning" 😉
What is also especially troubling is that ever since the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” rollout just how young these cancer patients now are, which is the direct result of the VAIDS-induced turbo cancer epidemic…
…but thankfully the following may very well be the ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight for all ages for both humans and animals alike:
New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol
Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.
Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.
Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).
CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.
Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram
Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day
VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)
Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X
Thanks and ever thanks. Now to get more people to believe! I had a family member refuse to even read your columns and he just followed his “Doctor “. He died last year. 🪴
Your protocol reads: Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day
It reads that you take LESS with turbo cancers....shouldn't it be 1 gm, but that seems like a lot...what is the correct number please and thanks... I'm taking only 3mg Ivermectin and 100mg of Menbendazole daily to hopefully eradicate my dysplasia (precancerous cells) in my esophagus for Barretts...Will find out if successful end of June...any suggestions as to the proper dosage from doctors who believe in these medications would be appreciated. I've taken 3mg Ivermectin daily since Covid with no ill effects...just recently added the Menbendazole with the new Barretts esophagus diagnosis. Best friend just diagnosed with Cervical Cancer after recovering from breast cancer in March and won't listen to me about these drugs. My friends all make fun of me for using "dewormers".....but they all had the shot AND COVID and my husband and I never had either even with having a retail store that never closed during the scamdemic.