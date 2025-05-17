In this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal repurposed drug crowdsourcing series comes another pair of absolutely incredible healing experiences.

The first story is a subscriber update which is truly heartwarming:

The veterinarian wanted to just put down Lucy because that would have been the easiest action to take given that traditional “treatments” are clearly ineffective, but compounds like Ivermectin and Fenbendazole cure cancer, yet the Medical-Industrial Complex can’t profit off inexpensive repurposed drugs so they would rather have you and your beloved pets die by iatrocide.

And it just so happens that the average oncologist is not much different, though they generally make the patient suffer instead of offer euthanasia, except in Canada where their Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) program is being aggressively pushed on people with “terminal” conditions, mild depression, and even poverty…

And speaking of Canada, the next success story comes from a Canadian doctor that readers of this Substack are very familiar with; an MD that has been prosecuted by the very same government that wants to murder its citizenry with their MAID scheme, while also deliberately denying said citizens medical treatments that actually work:

What is also especially troubling is that ever since the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” rollout just how young these cancer patients now are, which is the direct result of the VAIDS-induced turbo cancer epidemic…

…but thankfully the following may very well be the ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight for all ages for both humans and animals alike:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

