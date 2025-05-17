2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Carol M.
5h

Thanks and ever thanks. Now to get more people to believe! I had a family member refuse to even read your columns and he just followed his “Doctor “. He died last year. 🪴

Barbara Lackey
5h

Your protocol reads: Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

It reads that you take LESS with turbo cancers....shouldn't it be 1 gm, but that seems like a lot...what is the correct number please and thanks... I'm taking only 3mg Ivermectin and 100mg of Menbendazole daily to hopefully eradicate my dysplasia (precancerous cells) in my esophagus for Barretts...Will find out if successful end of June...any suggestions as to the proper dosage from doctors who believe in these medications would be appreciated. I've taken 3mg Ivermectin daily since Covid with no ill effects...just recently added the Menbendazole with the new Barretts esophagus diagnosis. Best friend just diagnosed with Cervical Cancer after recovering from breast cancer in March and won't listen to me about these drugs. My friends all make fun of me for using "dewormers".....but they all had the shot AND COVID and my husband and I never had either even with having a retail store that never closed during the scamdemic.

