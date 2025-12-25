SUBSCRIBER SUCCESS STORY: The Most Amazing Christmas Comment Ever!
The following comment was posted in today’s earlier article…
…and this is the kind of incredible success story that this Substack has been chronicling for many years now, which is in line with the quote from the aforementioned article:
Whoever destroys a single life, it is as though he destroyed an entire world, and whoever saves a single life, it is as though he saved an entire world.
This anecdotal healing experience has made this Christmas all the more more meaningful and joyous:
What is especially miraculous is that the mother only used Ivermectin to go into rapid full remission, but she would have had even faster results if she administered the more comprehensive ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight that also heals asthma, prion-based diseases like Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments as well as the common cold and seasonal flu, it is vital to pay especially close attention to the last bullet point regarding diet:
The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol
Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.
Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.
Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).
CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.
Fenbendazole (300mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram — for prophylaxis one 150mg tablet once or twice per week
Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day — for prophylaxis one 12mg tablet once or twice per week
Hydroxychloroquine (10mg/kg/day 7 days a week) - for prophylaxis one 200mg tablet once or twice per week
Doxycycline (100mg, 7 days a week for 30-60 days)
VIR-X immune support which also greatly increases the bioavailability of both Fenbendazole and Hydroxychloroquine (2 capsules per day) — for prophylaxis 2 capsules per day
Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X
Health is the greatest wealth.
Merry Christmas!
That Ivermectin and the rest is a gift from God!
How to repair liver damage?