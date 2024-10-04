Yesterday’s IVERMECTIN & FENBENDAZOLE SUCCESS STORIES article received a trio of comments from this Substack’s subscribers that are truly awe inspiring.

Avoiding deadly chemotherapy “treatment” in favor of a cancer cure therapy that actually works appears to be a running theme in many of these anecdotal success stories, and our first comment certainly drives home this point:

Total remission of late stage breast cancer in a mere four months would be a paradigm shift in the oncology space, but alas the Medical Industrial Complex needs their iatrocidal model to extract maximum profits while slow killing their patients; in other words, the doctors are willfully blind and/or knowingly in on their cancer murder scam precisely due to their patients’ profound fear of death.

Which leads us to our next comment, and reply:

It is vital to address diet in general, and specifically during a cancer prognosis; this is why the below protocol ends with a bullet point recommending a drastic reduction or elimination of carbohydrates and sugars when there is a cancer diagnosis.

The above comment proves yet again how chemo is always pushed despite being an abject failure of a “treatment,” and how Ivermectin and Fenbendaloze as usual induced full remission while the Mofit Center oncologists fraudulently patted themselves on their respective backs despite knowing full well that they had nothing to do with said full remission.

The above reply further reinforces the general trend that those that “Trust the Science” and comply with their oncologists invariably end up dead, whereas those that overcome their fear and see through the lies have significantly better outcomes; in other words, you can lead a cancer patient to full remission, but you can’t make them take a repurposed drug protocol that actually works.

Our final comment once again involves a beloved furry family member on death’s doorstep that was for all intents and purposes on the brink of being murdered by chemo (at great pain and expense). Luckily, Penny’s owners had a close friend with a stash of Fenbendaloze on the ready, and so we get not one, but two success stories thanks to openminded pet owners and their friends in the know:

Blood cancer remission and a completely dissolved tumor without surgery is a most miraculous healing twofer!

As this Substack continues to accumulate anecdotal crowdsourced cancer success stories, what we are witnessing in real time is a paradigm shift in oncology that the powers that be desperately do not want you to ever know about; namely, what may be the ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

