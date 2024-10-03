In this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal crowdsourcing of repurposed drugs success stories comes the latest trio of absolutely amazing cancer remission cases courtesy of Dr. Makis:

Sadly, the best way to not be murdered by one’s oncologist is to keep them in the dark about truly lifesaving treatments, or the patient will inevitably succumb to their iatracide.

Another instance where the oncologist should be surprised, but will more than likely become indignant that their patient dared take matters into their own hands, and live:

Readers of this Substack appreciate just how ineffective and deadly chemotherapy is, but this “treatment” yields some of the highest profit margins in the medical industrial complex, so it is aggressively pushed on unsuspecting patients:

The final success story involves pet owners not heeding their vet’s specious life expectancy diagnosis, and instead realizing that there exists a holy grail cancer cure in plain sight:

A paradigm shift indeed that this Substack has been writing about for years, with the following treatment strategy possibly being the most successful synergistic combination therapy approach to date that the powers that be do not want anyone knowing about:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

