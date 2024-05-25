In this Substack’s ongoing series of anecdotal repurposed drug cures come the latest quartet of truly miraculous healing experiences.

Our first comment pertains to aggressively metastasizing cancer, and how even on its own Ivermectin may cure the most “terminal” of cases:

A happy and fulfilling story indeed. And no one should ever believe any oncologist’s life-expectancy estimates, just like one should never discount the dangers of chemotherapy:

The next comment is anything but off-topic to this Substack’s modus operandi of saving lives. Longtime readers of this Substack appreciate just how Ivermectin may halt and even reverse prion-based diseases, which is precisely why the following may be of little surprise:

The fact that GaryP’s wife can now call him by his name may actually be a sign of the reversal of Alzheimer’s Disease. And an earlier article detailed this very possibility; to wit:

CBD oil has been a known cancer fighting compound for quite some time, which is why it is included in the Joe Tippens cancer treatment protocol. Pets are so vital to so many families’ lives and wellbeing, so this next comment is especially heartwarming and incredibly gratifying:

May Pepsi have many more years of love and life!

The final anecdotal healing experience was emailed yesterday, and it greatly inspired the writing of this article.

I have been using the Tippen protocol for a while. Probably more information than you want, but I was diagnosed with metastatic adenocarcinoma (non small cell) of the right lung in March of 2023. Never smoked and was a distance runner in college. I am a big believer of the turbo cancer concept. In August 2022 I contracted covid from being exposed to spike proteins from someone who had been jabbed and boosted. I have not taken the covid jab. I had not had a cold or flu in over 20 years. 3-4 months after having covid I started to have a slight pain in my right rib cage area. As I had been doing a lot of gardening, I suspected a strained/pulled muscle. Did not go away and became more intense. After x-rays, ultrasound, MRI (which finally started to show suspicious anomalies), CT and PET scans, I was confirmed as having stage 4 cancer with possible tumors in my colon and metastases in lymph nodes in my abdominal area along with 3.8 cm tumor in my right lung. I don't believe in coincidences. The fortunate thing is due to the advanced state no radiation or surgery was recommended (although one oncologist wanted to do "exploratory" surgery even though I was rated as terminal). Fortunately, I had read about the Tippens protocol before this and started on it. So 15 months later I show no tumors in the colon, no metastases in the lymph nodes and the tumor in my lung has decreased by over 50%. Also, taking NO pain medication. I have an oncologist at MD Anderson and the only drug I take is Tagrisso (osimertinib which is targeted for lung cancer 1 pill daily orally). Minimal side effects. Although if I get a scan showing I am clear of cancer I will cease taking it and remain on the Tippens protocol. Kind regards, P

What is especially encouraging about P’s success story is that he administered the legacy Joe Tippens protocol, which is not as potent nor as synergistic as the new and improved version of this treatment approach; thus, using the following protocol may greatly increase the chances of full cancer remission:

New & Improved Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 450mg

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

Removing sugars and carbohydrates from one’s diet is crucial during this protocol.

