In this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal repurposed drug crowdsourcing series comes another trio of absolutely incredible healing experiences.

The first comment comes from a subscriber, and it’s another example of how Ivermectin and Fenbendazole are kept a secret the oncologist:

Jan followed up two weeks later with more amazing news:

Now that the cancer is in full remission, it is highly advisable to continue administering the protocol at prophylaxis doses indefinitely.

Readers of this Substack know about several quality chemotherapy research studies that showed far superior outcomes when using Ivermectin in combination with chemo versus chemo alone — unsurprisingly, none of the researchers included an Ivermectin only group to compare against a chemotherapy only group for obvious reasons.

For example:

These findings demonstrated that ivermectin significantly enhanced the anti-cancer efficacy of chemotherapeutic drugs to tumor cells, especially in the drug-resistant cells. Thus, ivermectin, a FDA-approved antiparasitic drug, could potentially be used in combination with chemotherapeutic agents to treat cancers and in particular, the drug-resistant cancers. Ivermectin increased the sensitivity of the cells to chemotherapeutic drugs. a-c The cell viability of sensitive or resistant HCT-8 cells ( a ), MCF-7 cells ( b ) and K562 cells ( c ) after treated with vincristine or adriamycin with or without different concentrations of ivermectin (IVM) for 48 h. Cell viability was determined by MTT assay. The numbers in the figure keys represent the concentrations (μM) of IVM. Cells treated with vehicle serve as a blank control. Abbreviations: IVM, ivermectin; S, vincristine-sensitive HCT-8 cells; R, vincristine-resistant HCT-8 cells; SM, adriamycin-sensitive MCF-7 cells; RM, adriamycin-resistant MCF-7 cells; SK, adriamycin-sensitive K562 cells; RK, adriamycin-resistant K562 cells. All experiments were conducted in quintuplicates and data were expressed as the mean ± SD (n = 5)

The authors concluded:

In summary, our study reveals that IVM increased the sensitivity of tumor cells, including the drug-sensitive or resistant cancer cells, solid tumor cells or leukemia cells, to the chemotherapeutic drugs. It is the first time to show that IVM could reverse multidrug resistance in vivo. Mechanistically, IVM directly interacts with the extracellular domain of EGFR, and reverses the drug resistance by inhibiting the EGFR/ERK/Akt/NF-κB pathway to downregulate the expression of P-gp. Therefore, we propose that IVM might be used clinically as a therapy to resolve the MDR problem, given that IVM has already been approved in human use.

Which brings us to our second subscriber success story:

The only reason the tumor starting shrinking so rapidly after just the second chemotherapy treatment is strictly due to the Ivermectin and Fenbendazole, and now that the cancer is in full remission it would be highly advisable to continue with the prophylaxis dosing indefinitely.

Last but certainly not least is a success story courtesy of Dr. Makis, and it references Scott Adams, who needlessly passed away just the other day only because he did not administer this repurposed drug cancer protocol at high enough doses for an extended period of time:

BREAKING NEWS: Cancer Treatment combination that may have SAVED Scott Adams’ life has now saved someone else!!



67 year old man in NAMIBIA Stage 4 Prostate Cancer to bones has World’s First Treatment combination: Ivermectin, Fenbendazole and PLUVICTO - 9 months later he is CANCER FREE!!



This is the exact treatment combination I urged the Trump Administration to allow Scott Adams to have and I posted a video about it on November 2, 2025.

Of course, I was ignored.



And it is already saving lives - in AFRICA! 🙏 💪 If you ever read ONE Cancer Testimonial of mine, make it THIS ONE. 😄 STORY:

67 year old man in NAMIBIA with Stage 4 Prostate Cancer to bones



In March 2025 he started:



Ivermectin 1mg/kg/day

Fenbendazole 1500mg/day

PLUVICTO x 4 Cycles (Lutetium) - done in Cape Town, South Africa



Results after 5 months: CANCER FREE on PET PSMA (highly sensitive test)



From patient:



“He has had a PET scan done on the 20th October and we were very happy to see that no signs of the cancer have been detected“



“Oncologists were pleased with the results“



KEY POINTS:



This is the EXACT treatment combination I suggested could save Scott Adams’ life in early November 2025.



Instead, he was given Pluvicto + Anktiva, a treatment I said would have NO CHANCE of working, and he died two months after this wrong treatment, on January 13, 2026.



Anktiva (Bioshield) is pioneered by billionaire Dr.Patrick Soon-Shiong @DrPatrick, a favorite of the Trump Administration, who was a partner with Peter Hotez in developing and distributing COVID-19 Vaccines outside of the United States.



Anktiva was going to stimulate Scott Adams’ NK-Cells which were severely damaged by multiple COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines. Scott Adams told us he was severely vaccine injured by the COVID-19 jabs, BUT Dr.Patrick Soon-Shiong didn’t listen!



You can’t stimulate COVID-19 Vaccine damaged NK-Cells to proliferate, which may be expressing the SPIKE Protein and make things WORSE!



No one understood this and NO ONE CARED.



Scott Adams should have received Ivermectin + Mebendazole [2SG: Fenbendazole is identical to Medendazole and far less expensive] + Pluvicto instead and he may have survived, just like this patient in Namibia, who also had Stage 4 Prostate Cancer with bone metastases like Scott Adams, and is now CANCER FREE.



It’s sad that cancer patients in Namibia get superior cancer care compared to millionaire Cancer patients like Scott Adams in California at Kaiser Permanente.



I have the world’s largest Ivermectin Cancer Clientele, 7900 and growing!



We are completely destroying the poor results of major Cancer Centers in the United States. Source

The only reason this metastasizing stage 4 prostate cancer went into full remission is due to the Ivermectin and Fenbendazole, and if anything the PLUVICTO only slowed down the healing, without in any way treating the cancer.

The following may very well be the most comprehensive 'holy grail' cancer cure and prophylaxis in plain sight, that also heals asthma, prion-based diseases like Alzheimer's, mood disorders, Parkinson's, Lyme Disease, myocarditis, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other "incurable" ailments, as well as the common cold and seasonal flu:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

