Longtime readers of this Substack appreciate just how unsafe and ineffective the single highest profit margin medical “treatment” really is….

…and now we have further proof that this (turbo) cancer non-cure is far more dangerous and deadly:

🚨 STUDY: Chemotherapy Can Reactivate Dormant Cancer Cells — Trigger Deadly Metastatic Relapse Chemotherapy is supposed to kill cancer — not bring it back. It’s time for cancer treatments that support the body, not destroy it. 🚨 BREAKING: Chemotherapy Reactivates Dormant Cancer Cells — Triggers Metastasis New landmark study reveals that standard cancer treatment can backfire — with DEVASTATING consequences 📍 In mice, chemo reactivates dormant tumor cells in lungs 📍 Leads to aggressive lung metastases after treatment 📍 Driven by Neutrophil Extracellular Traps (NETs) from senescent fibroblasts ✅ Human lung & blood data confirm same relapse signals 🛡️ Senolytics (Dasatinib + Quercetin) block the cascade It’s time to explore cancer treatments that don’t harm the entire body and reawaken dormant cancer cells. Dr. McCullough Explains The Multi-Purpose Nature of Ivermectin Source

While Ivermectin alone is a potent anti-cancer treatment that actually works…

…the addition of Fenbendazole represents the ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight that also treats Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, and many of the other “incurable” ailments — and while the top oncologist’s remission rate is a mere 15% at best, the following treatment approach will never reactivate dormant cancer cells like chemotherapy may, nor will it induce turbo cancers like the “vaccines” do, and it has around an 85% remission rate:

New & Improved Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram — for prophylaxis one 150mg tablet once or twice per week

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day — for prophylaxis one 12mg tablet once or twice per week

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day) — for prophylaxis 2 capsules per day

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

Do NOT comply.

