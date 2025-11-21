For many years this Substack has been exposing BlackRock and it’s fraudster CEO Larry Fink…

…and now RFK Jr. is also going after this NWO globopedo criminal enterprise; to wit:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reveals that BlackRock is quietly acquiring control of the meat and pharmaceutical markets.



“BlackRock owns all the meat packers. There’s only 4 meat packers in this country. BlackRock owns them all. You can say to them, you need to do an antitrust suits against those meat packers. The meat packers are keeping the price of meat high and the price of cows low. So the farmer gets hurt, the consumers get hurt and they make the money ‘cause they’ve got a monopoly.”



“BlackRock owns all the pharmaceutical companies and we can start regulating the pharmaceutical companies so that they behave less like a cartel.” Source

Just like the FDA, the USDA is an extra-constitutional agency that has no legal right to exist, and yet it is aiding and abetting the likes of BlackRock in their monopoly over the meat industry.

This is yet another crime against humanity.

The USDA must be shuttered for good, and all local ranchers allowed to process their cattle as they see fit, without being forced to drive hours and wait for their animals to be slaughtered by one of four plants. This whole scam literally compresses the rancher’s profit margins, all while needlessly driving the price of beef sky high.

This is color of law, and the government has no right to be involved in the food industry whatsoever.

The same goes for the FDA, which is also aiding and abetting the likes of BlackRock, all while working with their other NWO globopedo cabal masters to depopulate We the People.

Healthy food is anathema to the depopulation vaccine program, which is precisely why BlackRock in engaged in monopolistic behaviors in both industries.

By invoking the Sherman Anti-Trust laws the Trump Administration could put an end to this BlackRock strangle hold on both the meat and pharmaceutical industries, and yet Trump has instead been recently floating the idea of buying foreign beef to lower food costs — this is a grave mistake, unless, of course, Trump is bought and paid for by Larry Fink, et al.

Also, BlackRock continues to be actively involved in the child sex mutilation business, because this whole gender “care” reassignment surgery scheme under the guise of LGBTQ+ and woke ideologies means that this murderous multinational investment company literally has disfigured and sterilized customers for file.

This is all about the Great Reset, with genetically modified sickly slaves being ruled by the X Everything App AI-driven social credit score system doling out UBI and food rations of bug gruel and synthetic tumorigenic meat in 15 Minute Cities, with BlackRock being one of the main perpetrators of this planned dystopian hell on earth.

Let us hope that RFK Jr. and others continue calling out the criminals, and offering enough pushback so that humanity can regain control of their food supplies and health.

Do NOT comply.

And speaking of regaining control of your health, the BLACK FRIDAY SALE continues!

Please use code BF20 to receive 20% off on the newest product Hydroxychloroquine, as well as ALL of the amazing products that you have been purchasing for many years now like the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X!

The FLASH SALE ends Sunday, November 23rd (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code BF20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Only the RESOLVX HEALTH website offers all of the authentic products that this Substack promotes.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetChloroquine

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X