2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
3h

That's the way these people operate...they punish aspiration by denying access to it...the process is the punishment...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
JL Powers's avatar
JL Powers
3hEdited

Is this meant to be titled Renter Crony Capitalism?

Great article. People have no idea what is going on.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by 2nd Smartest Guy in the World and others
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture