JohnSmith
Nov 13, 2022Edited

Billionaire Larry Fink is also a director at the liberal-fascist Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), a member of the Trilateral Commission, and a trustee at the Davos WEF, a CFR affiliate. Thomas Donilon, head of BlackRock's own "think tank", is a CFR/Trilateral member.

Pete Peterson of Blackstone was CFR chairman (1985-2006), and his partner Steve Schwarzman is a long-time CFR member. David Rubenstein, founder of the Carlyle Group, is the current CFR chairman. Fed chair Powell, a former Carlyle partner, is a CFR member. Treasury secretary Yellen is a CFR member, and former secretary Geithner is a CFR director.

BlackRock, Blackstone, and Pfizer are corporate "partners" of CFR and WEF. BlackRock controls $23B worth of Pfizer shares, and all have profited greatly from the ongoing "covid vax" scam. They're also earning billions for their "stakeholders" from weapons purchased by US taxpayers and dumped into Ukraine, the manufactured "energy crisis", etc. CFR "partners" include Lockheed, Boeing, Raytheon, Exxon, Chevron, BP, and Shell.

CFR corporate members: https://www.cfr.org/membership/corporate-members

CFR directors: https://www.cfr.org/board-directors

CFR Fink profile: https://www.cfr.org/bio/laurence-d-fink

Wiki Donilon profile: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thomas_E._Donilon

WEF corporate partners: https://www.weforum.org/partners#search

WEF trustees: https://www.weforum.org/about/leadership-and-governance

Heidi
Nov 13, 2022

So, what is the deal with The Vanguard Group? They are also in every single one of those lists in the article. If you just scratch beneath the surface a little bit, you find that The Vanguard Group is the biggest stakeholder in Pfizer and is the largest shareholder of BlackRock shares. Not to mention, the wealthiest families in the world are associated with Vanguard Group funds. ￼Can’t help but think that is by design. If not, it’s a pretty good coincidence.

