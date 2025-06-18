It turned out that Trump’s “negotiations” with Iran were a deceptive tactic to allow Israel to execute a sneak attack on Iran…

…additional color on the two-faced dealings that allowed for these latest acts of war…

…whether it was Israeli blackmail or a sudden change of heart, President Trump is now preparing to drag the United States into yet another war; this is particularly offensive to the MAGA base given that Trump ran on a vitally critical campaign promise of not only ending the CIA’s and NATO’s proxy war in Ukraine “in a day,” but of assuring Americans that he will not start a single new war.

And yet here we are now.

It just so happens that Trump has no legal authority to enter America into Israel’s never-ending conflicts; to wit:

U.S. Representative Massie is perhaps the only member of congress that is not owned by Israel and AIPAC (American lobbying group advocating for pro-Israel policies); in fact, AIPAC has for years been actively working to remove Massie from congress because he refused their bribes, and as such would not promote an Israel (war) agenda. This makes AIPAC a legitimately criminal lobbying group.

Not only is aiding and abetting Israel something that the average American wants no part of, nor do they want the money stolen from them via “income” taxes going to this latest PSYOP-WW3 escalation, but America happens to have a severely unsustainable debt problem at home:

Let us not even mention the billions upon billions of dollars that are sent to Israel every single year in “aid…”

Just to reiterate, Israel has been claiming for over four decades now that Iran will imminently have a nuclear weapon, and yet it is Israel calling the kettle black:

Except that Iran does not have any nuclear weapon capability:

With the usual AIPAC assets banging the war drums for American troops to needlessly risk their lives abroad:

With the seeding of the usual false flags options well underway…

…because an eye for an eye will reduce large swaths of the planet into radioactive ash…

Promises made, promises thankfully not kept, for now…

Let us hope against hope that Trump does an about face and does not enter this abhorrent Israeli war.

by Greg Hunter

Two weeks ago, legendary financial and geopolitical cycle analyst Martin Armstrong was signaling a big turn toward war. We all know Ukraine is out of control with no peace deal in sight, and now the Middle East is blowing up too. Armstrong says, “I think Trump has been kind of snookered into this . . . Netanyahu knew he could not get the nuclear. Now, he says we are losing because they have not been able to achieve that. So, Netanyahu says President Trump, please go in and attack Iran and eliminate that, which is World War III. . .. Iran is not by itself. We have to consider what is going to take place here. . .. I am concerned this drags in Russia and also China. . .. You have Zelensky over there conspiring with Britain to use an old Soviet torpedo to sink an American ship so they can blame that on Russia. You have the same nonsense in the Middle East so they can create a false flag there to say Iran attacked American forces. They are trying to drag Trump into World War III. These neocons are horrible people. They have no humanity, and they do not care about how many people die.”

For anyone hoping this would blow over or not be too severe, forget that. Socrates, Armstrong’s computer program that is extremely accurate, says this is going to be a long and very bad dream. Armstrong says, “Socrates is not showing this is going to be over swiftly and ending. It is warning that this is going to be more protracted. On top of that, Iran has supersonic missiles. They had them before we did. They claim they domestically developed them, but it’s widely believed Russia helped them. In addition to that, about 80% of the oil from Iran goes to China. This, to me, is a classic neocon blunder.”

Things are going to be bad in the US, but much worse in Europe. Armstrong says, “If they turn this into a Jihad or holy war, it will go absolutely crazy. You are going to be looking at civil war in virtually every city. This is not good. If you are looking at war that is a dispute over a border or economics, you can come to some sort of negotiation. You cannot do that when you are talking about a religious war. . .. If you take out the Supreme Leader, you are going to turn this into a religious war. You are looking at Muslims reacting in Europe and even the United States. This is s different type of war, and we better damn well respect that.”

Armstrong thinks gold will hit some resistance at around $4,000 per ounce and then go up to $5,000 per ounce. When that happens, Armstrong says silver will easily hit $50 per ounce and beyond. Armstrong says oil could hit $115 a barrel sometime in July, and it could go higher from there.

In closing, I asked Armstrong what he would tell President Trump right now. Armstrong says, “We are in a war cycle, and it is a contagion. . .. Get the hell out of Ukraine, and get the hell out of the Middle East.”

What better way to usher in PSYOP-MARKET-CRASH than with PSYOP-WW3 en route to the NWO globopedo’s deranged dream of a dystopian Great Reset, complete with planetary biometric surveillance and an X-Everything App AI-driven social credit score system to imprison the survivors of the Great Depopulation in 15 Minute City digital gulags?

Do NOT comply.

