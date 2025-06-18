2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
2nd Smartest Guy in the World's avatar
2nd Smartest Guy in the World
8h

Typos (mostly) edited.

Added X post on Tulsi Gabbard re: Iran not having nuclear weapons.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Timothy Burchett's avatar
Timothy Burchett
9h

Trump isn't being dragged anywhere, hes willingly going along...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
43 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture