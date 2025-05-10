According to recent news reports it appears that President Trump has finally cut ties with the criminally deranged Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu is currently being charged by the International Criminal Court (ICC) with, “war crimes of starvation as a method of warfare and of intentionally directing an attack against the civilian population; and the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts from at least 8 October 2023 until at least 20 May 2024.”

There is currently a scandalous scheme in place for humanitarian aid distribution in Gaza by private corporations working closely with Netanyahu:

We now know that Trump fired his national security adviser Mike Waltz because he was secretly working with Netanyahu to accelerate PSYOP-WW3 by illegally provoking a full out war with Iran, which for many years Israel has been desperate for:

Iran recently attempted to deescalate the nuclear war tensions:

We also know that the October 7th massacre was an inside job — remember, Netanyahu admitted that Israel was funding Hamas for years — whereby not only did an Israeli military helicopter mow down the Supernova ravers…

Israeli investigators have concluded that Hamas fighters who crossed the boundary from Gaza that day had no prior knowledge of the music festival held near Kibbutz Re’im, an Israeli colonial settlement a few kilometers east of Gaza, the Tel Aviv newspaper Haaretz reported on Saturday. “According to a police source, the investigation also shows that an IDF combat helicopter that arrived to the scene and fired at terrorists there apparently also hit some festival participants,” Haaretz states. It does not indicate how many of the festival goers were killed or injured by the helicopter. The police investigation reported by Haaretz appears to be the first direct Israeli official acknowledgment that Israeli forces killed some of their own civilians on and after 7 October. But in recent weeks evidence has been mounting that this is exactly what happened. There is the key testimony of Yasmin Porat, an Israeli woman who survived a massacre by Israeli forces at Kibbutz Be’eri. According to her account, many Israeli civilians were killed when Israeli forces opened fire with heavy weapons including tank shells at the small kibbutz house they were held by Palestinian fighters. Up to that point, Porat told Israel’s official broadcaster Kan, the Palestinian fighters had treated the Israeli civilians “humanely.” Source

…but as this Substack had previously reported, the October 7th massacre was deliberately allowed to take place; to wit:

Which brings us the latest rift between Trump and Netanyahu, with Israeli Army Radio reporting that Trump allies told Israeli Minister Ron Dermer that POTUS will no longer coordinate on regional plans with Netanyahu, accusing him of manipulation.

Watan-Israeli Army Radio reported that close associates of U.S. President Donald Trump informed Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer that Trump has decided to cut ties with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. According to the report, Trump’s associates told Dermer that Netanyahu is manipulating the U.S. president, and emphasized that what Trump hates most is appearing to be manipulated. The radio cited an Israeli official who said Dermer’s typically arrogant tone during discussions with senior Republican figures had no effect in resolving the tensions. Trump to Act Alone in Mideast as Rift with Netanyahu Deepens This revelation followed a report by Israel Hayom, which stated that Trump is “disappointed” with Netanyahu and plans to take independent steps in the Middle East without waiting for the Israeli prime minister’s approval. Since beginning his new presidential term on January 20, 2025, Trump has provided broad and unconditional support to Netanyahu’s government, which has waged what many describe as a genocidal war on Palestinians in Gaza since October 7, 2023. Despite that support, Israel Hayom reported, citing unnamed sources, that personal relations between Trump and Netanyahu have cooled, and mutual disappointment is growing. The paper added that two senior figures close to Trump said in recent closed-door conversations that he has decided not to wait any longer for Israel and will advance his Middle East agenda without Netanyahu. The sources did not specify what actions Trump plans to take independently, but Tel Aviv officials reportedly complain that Trump increasingly acts without coordination with Israel. A key example is the U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement recently reached with Yemen’s Houthi group, which excluded Israel and was finalized without notifying Tel Aviv in advance. Source

Even back home in Israel, Netanyahu was investigated in five different cases, three of which were brought to trial, for a broad range of domestic crimes. Protests in Israel against Netanyahu are ongoing for years now.

The citizens of Israel, who were most aggressively genetically modified with the slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” thanks to Netanyahu’s illicit partnership with Pfizer, must force their current Prime Minister out of office before the world goes up in a thermonuclear mushroom cloud.

In the meantime, Trump must do everything in his power to decisively and definitively bring peace to this nefariously engineered The Grand Chessboard tinderbox known as the Middle East.

Do NOT comply.

