This Substack perfectly predicted weeks ago that Tucker Carlson post his FOX News firing would ultimately join forces with Elon Musk on a new news show:
This Substack has also framed Elon Musk as a Deep State creation and fraudster:
Etc. & etc. & etc.
Today we have a Tweet from PSYOP-MUSK announcing his new Twitter/X CEO Linda Yaccarino, and it is a doozy to say the least:
A little background on this WEF “penetrator” puppet in a few screen caps:
And what was Linda Yaccarino’s position on PSYOP-19, MK Ultra masking, lockdowns and the DEATHVAX™ you might ask?
This is precisely why PSYOP-MUSK is playing both sides, while leaning toward the “free speech absolutist” bullshit to rope in the naïve conservatives, and ultimately dupe both sides:
PSYOP-MUSK of course also started making ventilators to murder people in hospitals during the early stages of the WEF, UN, WHO, CRF, CIA, DoD, Pentagon, Rockefeller and Gates foundations eugenics and control operation known as PSYOP-19, was shilling the slow kill bioweapon injections as soon as they were deployed, and also admitted to subjecting himself to these mRNA poisons:
Richest guy in the world clearly isn’t the smartest or even 2nd smartest guy in the world; not by a long shot if he really did take these genetically modifying injections.
Or is PSYOP-MUSK like all good psyops just dangling the requisite limited hangout half-truths to obfuscate the true intentions of this global takeover?
Twitter will be a critical disinfo/misinfo node in the X Everything App social credit score ecosystem, just as this Substack had predicted the very day PSYOP-MUSK “took over” the limited hangout social media platform. And all of his other CIA-funded ventures from Space-X, which is launching myriad 5G satellites throughout space to beam down all over the earth to his soon to be primetime NeuraLink brain implant scheme that will leverage and port his AI tech into the posthuman slaves’ cerebral cortexes. And if there is ever even a trace of a thought crime that goes against the State that PSYOP-MUSK works for, then his shitbox Tesla car will drive the “own nothing and be happy” slave straight to the reeducation camp.
It is difficult to believe that any reader of this Substack would require an iota of additional proof that Elon Musk is not who he presents himself to be, and that he is anything but on our side.
PSYOP-MUSK is the perfect WEF agent accelerating their Great Reset technocratic hell on earth agenda. And his new Twitter/X CEO is the perfect wingwoman to help usher in this One World Government dystopia.
Do NOT comply.
Man...I’ve really liked reading your thoughts over the last year but always kept some skepticism on your Musk take...but holy cow you nailed it.
It's easier to sink a boat when you get all the people to run to one side of it.