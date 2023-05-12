2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris D's avatar
Chris D
May 12, 2023

Man...I’ve really liked reading your thoughts over the last year but always kept some skepticism on your Musk take...but holy cow you nailed it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
24 replies by 2nd Smartest Guy in the World and others
jacquelyn sauriol's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol
May 12, 2023

It's easier to sink a boat when you get all the people to run to one side of it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
113 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture