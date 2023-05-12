This Substack perfectly predicted weeks ago that Tucker Carlson post his FOX News firing would ultimately join forces with Elon Musk on a new news show:

This Substack has also framed Elon Musk as a Deep State creation and fraudster:

Who is Elon Musk? 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · May 6, 2022 Without getting into the fraud that is Tesla and the fact that each car is a net loss without some kind of ZEV credit, carbon credit and taxpayer theft government handout, and that each car over its lifetime produces far more CO2 (a good thing) and far more pollution (a bad thing) than any ICE vehicle, not to mention all the blatant accounting fraud, or… Read full story

Etc. & etc. & etc.

Today we have a Tweet from PSYOP-MUSK announcing his new Twitter/X CEO Linda Yaccarino, and it is a doozy to say the least:

“Free speech absolutist” fraudster Elon Musk still does not allow Twitter links in Substack, so please click the image to interact with his Tweet.

A little background on this WEF “penetrator” puppet in a few screen caps:

And what was Linda Yaccarino’s position on PSYOP-19, MK Ultra masking, lockdowns and the DEATHVAX™ you might ask?

This is precisely why PSYOP-MUSK is playing both sides, while leaning toward the “free speech absolutist” bullshit to rope in the naïve conservatives, and ultimately dupe both sides:

PSYOP-MUSK of course also started making ventilators to murder people in hospitals during the early stages of the WEF, UN, WHO, CRF, CIA, DoD, Pentagon, Rockefeller and Gates foundations eugenics and control operation known as PSYOP-19, was shilling the slow kill bioweapon injections as soon as they were deployed, and also admitted to subjecting himself to these mRNA poisons:

Richest guy in the world clearly isn’t the smartest or even 2nd smartest guy in the world; not by a long shot if he really did take these genetically modifying injections.

Or is PSYOP-MUSK like all good psyops just dangling the requisite limited hangout half-truths to obfuscate the true intentions of this global takeover?

Twitter will be a critical disinfo/misinfo node in the X Everything App social credit score ecosystem, just as this Substack had predicted the very day PSYOP-MUSK “took over” the limited hangout social media platform. And all of his other CIA-funded ventures from Space-X, which is launching myriad 5G satellites throughout space to beam down all over the earth to his soon to be primetime NeuraLink brain implant scheme that will leverage and port his AI tech into the posthuman slaves’ cerebral cortexes. And if there is ever even a trace of a thought crime that goes against the State that PSYOP-MUSK works for, then his shitbox Tesla car will drive the “own nothing and be happy” slave straight to the reeducation camp.

It is difficult to believe that any reader of this Substack would require an iota of additional proof that Elon Musk is not who he presents himself to be, and that he is anything but on our side.

PSYOP-MUSK is the perfect WEF agent accelerating their Great Reset technocratic hell on earth agenda. And his new Twitter/X CEO is the perfect wingwoman to help usher in this One World Government dystopia.

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X