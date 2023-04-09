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Michael Edwards's avatar
Michael Edwards
Apr 9, 2023

I have never bought the Tesla or Elon Musk hype! Anybody in his positions like himself, Gates, Dorsey, Zuckfuck, etc. are all CIA plants and if you don’t realize or recognize that you don’t know a pump handle from a horses tail and I am not sending you out to get me a bucket of water!!! You don’t get to be in those positions by being good business leaders you are put in those positions which are CIA front companies! Government is the largest criminal operation there is folks and the crooks are running it!!!

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Decode the World's avatar
Decode the World
Apr 9, 2023

Posted last May:

https://henrymakow.com/2022/05/elon-musk-a-cult-member.html

The Twitter takeover is a NWO promotion to try to get conservatives to return to Twitter, where they can be tracked by the AI. AI models have failed on conservatives due to lack of reliable data. News is of course highly controlled by the Cult. Why would they allow any free speech at all on Twitter, unless they are doing a Mao style CCP honey trap operation to target people saying things against the Cult/NWO?

Also this:

https://henrymakow.com/2022/11/elon-musk-is-wolf-in-sheep.html

The family Cult background, big sponsorship by the right people and "technocrat" philosophy says NWO all the way.

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