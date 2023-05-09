UPDATE 2: Tucker Carlson Fired From Fox: Introducing X "Everything App" News Channel
This Substack’s bold prediction that Tucker Carlson will partner with Elon Musk on a new news show is now official.
In the below official Twitter announcement, Tucker Carlson confuses a Democracy with our Constitutional Republic by misrepresenting the 1st Amendment as a feature of the former (which is not what America actually is), instead of the latter (which he does not bother invoking).
Color of law and Constitutional confusions aside, Tucker Carlson gives plenty of compelling reasons why his new limited hangout social media platform (i.e. Twitter) show will be superior to legacy MSM. He is not wrong.
And so welcome to the X News Show starring Tucker Carlson, which will serve as the eventual media node within the X “Everything App” social credit score ecosystem:
This Substack may soon launch its very own The Soothsayer Show on Substack’s Notes…
Do NOT comply.
can't wait for your show
Edited latter and former.
Apologies.