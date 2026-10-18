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nancy knox-bierman's avatar
nancy knox-bierman
Oct 18

Even if it was a real car, who wants to have all their shit dumped on the floorboards when the car flips over? Wherever did this ketamine-fueled daddy machine come from anyways?

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Deghoulza's avatar
Deghoulza
Oct 18

It was singularly for the purpose as illustrated: to be talked about. To reinvigorate the brand.

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