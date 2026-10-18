The world’s “richest” government handout corporate welfare king Elon Musk unveiled his next-generation Tesla Roadster, a two-seater electric supercar completely incapable of real-world short, thruster-assisted flight, on October 15, 2026, at a SpaceX facility in Texas.

Musk posted on his social media platform the following:

Turns out the future does have flying cars Source

Except that the future is actually a giant flying scam, because what was shown to the public was not a car whatsoever; but, rather, a lightweight Tesla Roadster shell enclosing a series of basic thrusters. The “car” was suctioned to a ramp prior to being released for a brief hot pressurized air thrust maneuver and landing.

Before getting to the analysis of this latest PSYOP-MUSK con perpetrated on a gullible and scientifically illiterate public, the following previously published articles will provide much context on this Intelligence-Industrial Complex trojan horse:

PSYOP-MUSK On Tucker Carlson 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · April 18, 2023 This substack has previously exposed Elon Musk as a Deep State creation. This is the man that was funded by theft via taxes, who laundered stocks in order to “acquire” Twitter and whose fortune really went parabolic due to the “pandemic.” Read full story

Etc. & etc. & etc.

Let's cut the bullshit for five minutes, if you don't mind.



Any scientific mind that has studied engineering and physical sciences even a little bit must at least ask a few questions.



Musk's contraption, which in principle weighs between 1500 and 2000 kg once it's reached the horizontal position at the top of the ramp, overhangs by the front by at least 1m30 to 1m60 with nothing "below" it (above it, really) that could allow the slightest suction aspiration that might hypothetically keep the vehicle perfectly straight against a surface that simply doesn't exist here—any such thing weighing 1500 to 2000 kg should immediately tip forward and fall, in accordance with the laws of universal gravitation. At the moment when the Tesla Roadster leaves the ramp, you can see some active element retracting into the floor.



It's apparently some part of the sucker system, which is also suggested by that cloud of dust that rose behind the car as soon as it started leaving the ramp.



In the shot from below, the floor does look terribly "gutted" and visually I just don't see anything like that there, but apparently there's "something" there that can handle these crazy things.



It's a shame they didn't pay more attention to it in the explanation, like they did to the active wing, for example.



Hopefully we'll learn even more info about exactly how it works in the coming days. Source

The sleight-of-hand is anything but a futuristic engineering marvel; to wit:

There's just a suction cup there, you can see it here Source

Also, there is a reason the only footage that was provided of this “flying” Roadster came from PSYOP-MUSK & Co., and no one else:

Like a P.T. Barnum huckster mesmerizing his audience, all while black ops laundering taxpayer monies in various grants, contracts and kickbacks on behalf of his Intelligence-Industrial Complex handlers while being touted by the Mockingbird MSM as some kind of tech “genius” and “richest man in the world:”

I hate to be the one to burst the Tesla bubble today, but the spectacular “flight” we witnessed at the Roadster reveal needs a little context. The car is carrying around 250kg of compressed air, plus the weight of the tanks, valves and thrusters needed to contain and release it.



Based on the published figures, that gives it roughly 1.5–2 seconds of maximum thrust before the system needs to be refilled.



In short, it's a gimmick. Source

Magic that really isn’t very magical when one appreciates the egregious fraud here:

Yesterday was Elon’s greatest magic trick.



It got everybody believe an amazing technological gap had just been made.



I got fooled too.

At first, I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. I was so excited.

And don’t get me wrong , the technology, the precision at which the car did what it did, was fabulous.



However, it was not a car doing it.



And that is the true, Machiavellic genius of Elon.



There is no flying car.

There is no car at all.



It was an empty shell. As light as possible. No seats. Nothing.

Full of gas tanks.



With a maximum of 2 secs of thrust usage.



In other words, it was a drone.



A drone with a shell that looked like a car.



Imagine if it had been a square piece of metal instead.



You would have said “nice”.



The truth is, it is nothing more than that.



It was not the car that you will see in the street. It was just a piece of light metal, that had the same body as the one you wil buy.



The technology exists since a long time.



If nobody did it, it’s not that they didn’t think about it’s it’s because it is not sustainable.



It is not achievable.



So why were we fooled ?

Because most people can’t imagine the biggest entrepreneur and genius of our century would have put millions into a show and be ruthless enough to put a fake car in a demonstration with the goal of selling something that will have nothing to do with what he is showing.



It was a show. A spectacle. Pure manipulation. Ruthless, immoral marketing.



The whole “ socialism vs capitalism” or “Europe vs America” we are seeing is the result of a fabulously done propaganda.



The car doesn’t fly.

It never will.



Most importantly,



there wasn’t any car on that show.



But the brainwashed idiots that we are will rush to buy it, waiting for another two years ( 9 have passed already since the preorders), only to receive something that has nothing to do with what we have seen.



Expect the shell.



But in 2026, it seems it is what we are. Empty shells for which entertainment and lies are enough to make us dance like apes.



Porsche maybe didn’t do a flying demonstration.



But at least they will deliver exactly what they have shown. And it will drive better than any Tesla ever will ( especially if it weights two fugging tons). Source

“Flying:”

The future is all hot air:

In other words:

The entire Grifter World event may be seen here:

Because just like the regular Tesla cars never had what is being sold as ‘Full Self-Driving’ (FSD) despite customers paying $12,000 for a “technology” that does not fully drive anyone and is simply a rebranded generic ‘advanced driver-assistance system’ (ADAS), this flying Roadster scam will never ever make it to market either.

And lest we forget the barely functional wobbly Optimus robots that PSYOP-MUSK unveiled a couple of years ago that will also never make it to market:

Perhaps the post-human neo-feudal future is a non-flying Tesla that does not have a steering wheel or any other driver controls which may whisk one away to the vaccine center for the latest booster shots, or to the synthetic tumorigenic meat and bug gruel fast food joint, or for those remaining groupthink holdouts straight to the reeducation camp…

This is all part of a broader marketing scheme for the upcoming X Everything App social credit score system dystopia and associated CBDC universal basic income (UBI) that will also be sold by PSYOP-MUSK to these very same genetically modified applauding ignoramuses.

Only PSYOP-MUSK can pull off such a monumental scam.

Do NOT comply.

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