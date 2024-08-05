This Substack has been warning of a global financial reset for quite some time now…

…and now Japan and the rest of Asia have seen their stock “markets” implode overnight.

From all time highs to bear market: slowly, then all at once…

It is important to appreciate that Japan has been engaging in Quantitive Easing at the behest of the Fed and BIS since well before the Global Financial Crisis, and as such their central bank was and continues to social engineer a negative population growth and zombie economy. As Japan revolts against the slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” their captured government has instituted a program of importing mass (replacement) migration into this closed traditional society to further destroy this highest IQ nation to perfectly coincide with their crashing economy and “markets;” in other words, there truly are no coincidences.

Back to the collapsing indices:

And bonds are certainly not immune; quite the contrary, as both stocks and the untenable bond supercycle must crash:

Remember how the PSYOP-19 “pandemic” was released just as the Hong Kong protests were gathering tremendous momentum? A similar situation is rapidly developing in the UK, with Brits finally losing their patience with the illegal Muslim invaders and their perpetual crimes as imported and protected by their criminally captured government:

Meanwhile, Trump is screaming into the politrix void — the same Trump that has no idea about Bitcoin and China — and whipping up his soon to be destitute middle class base:

Which leads us straight into the pre-engineered global “black swan” scam known as The Great Reset:

Let us see if the Plunge Protection Team (PPT) is ordered to rescue US “markets” today, or if they finally let the Ponzi collapse under the weight of their buybacks and profligate central bankster money printing larceny…

Expect more “pandemics,” saber-rattling as Iran is being positioned to kick off WW4 with Israel, assassinations, false flags, psyops, etc. & etc.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline