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J Debra Grube's avatar
J Debra Grube
2h

“This isn’t an “oil price” story anymore.

This is physical infrastructure failure — at global scale.”

That was their whole goal with COVID-19 and the people and the economy did not cooperate so they’re trying to do it anyway they can. It’s like heroin to them. They’re addicted to power.

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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
3h

It's good to be aware of changing supplies and be prepared for the future. However, I personally am not a "doomer" or a "blackpiller". I do not see a famine in the near future. Farming in this country has been monopolized and controlled by Big Ag and Big Corporations to the detriment of the farmer, especially the small farmer. And small farms are the solution, more people need to have an acre or two on which to grown their own food and raise some chickens.

We have just learned how the meat industry has been manipulated by a few big companies and the supply versus demand had caused price increases.

I have a relative who owns some farmland, less than 2,000 acres, and they are totally captured by the forced farming practices of the use of chemical fertilizer and pesticides which are not healthy for humans or the earth. They grow either soybeans or corn and neither are fit for human consumption. One solution is to patronize local farmers markets and any local organic small farms.

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