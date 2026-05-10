The catastrophic (un)forced error of the latest unconstitutional foreign entanglement in Iran is a multifaceted operation to accelerate the NWO globopedo’s Great Reset by leveraging energy, fertilizer and ultimately food into an extreme scarcity scenario that will be used to usher in the greatest financial crisis straight to total technocratic AI-driven social credit score system dystopia.

Iran has recently bombed the UAE and the various Gulf state refineries to drive up oil prices, which is not only putting tremendous pressure of energy supply chains, but is driving up the absurdly untenable international debt crisis, which reached $353 trillion last month, serving as the ultimate PSYOP-MARKET-CRASH setup.

Here are the mechanics on the oil side, and the timeframe for total global collapse:

JPMorgan just published the scariest oil chart I’ve ever seen.

World inventories are in freefall.

And when this line hits 6.8 — the global energy system doesn’t slow down.

It breaks. 🧵 The timeline according to JPMorgan:

▸ Feb 2026 → Iran war disrupts supply

▸ June 2026 → Inventories hit 7.6B barrels (Operational Stress Level)

▸ Sept 2026 → Inventories hit 6.8B barrels (Operational Floor)

That last number isn’t a warning.

It’s the minimum required to keep pipelines pressurized and refineries alive. Below 6.8B barrels:

Refineries shut down.

Pipelines lose pressure.

Fuel stops moving.

This isn’t an “oil price” story anymore.

This is physical infrastructure failure — at global scale. Markets are still debating $90 vs $110 crude.

Wrong question.

The right question: what is the price of oil when the system physically cannot deliver it?

There is no model for this.

There is no historical precedent.

There is no playbook. We have roughly 4 months.

Either a resolution happens — or every market on earth reprices simultaneously.

Energy. Food. Shipping. Manufacturing. All connected to one line on one chart.

Bookmark this.

Follow for daily updates.

This is the only story that matters right now. Source

Now let us consider the fertilizer and farming angles, where we are quite literally witnessing farmers being put out of business at unprecedented rates:

315 farms filed bankruptcy last year. 160,000 just disappeared.



USDA Census documents it: 2.04 million farm operations in 2017, down to 1.88 million in 2024.



Quiet exits. Sold the land, wound down, walked away. That’s the story bankruptcy numbers don’t tell.



The Big Four packers now control 85% of fed cattle slaughter. Total farm debt hits a record $624.7 billion this year. And average operating loans jumped 30% in late 2025 just to cover inputs.



Every farm that exits is one fewer seller with leverage at the table. The cash market thins. Captive supply grows. Prices get suppressed. The cartel gets bigger.



But we don’t play those games— we’re not going anywhere.



Call me direct, let’s build together. Me and my family… and you and yours.



Jason | 208-714-0478​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ @beefinitiative Source

Another way of looking at this farming implosion:

NOBODY IS TELLING YOU HOW FUCKED THE FARMERS ARE IN AMERICA RIGHT NOW.



The Agriculture Secretary just confirmed it publicly.



1 in 4 American farmers has NO fertilizer secured for spring planting.



No fertilizer. No crops. No food.



Farm bankruptcies are up 46% in 2025.



160,000 farms closed since 2017.



Less than half of all farmers will even turn a profit this year.



They’re not struggling. They’re being wiped out.



And the media is busy covering everything else.



The real story behind this hasn’t been told yet.. follow me because i’m about to tell it 🚨 Source

We are rapidly careening toward a nightmarish food insecurity scenario:

Have you watched...



Trump and the Death of the American Farmer? Source

To be fair to President Trump, while his farming policies have accelerated America’s farming collapse, there was rampant welfare for farmers long before he arrived on the scene, but choosing to go to war with Iran on behalf of his handlers will have far more devastating long-term consequences:

Meanwhile, the Intelligence-Industrial Complex and their BigTech partners-in-crime…

…have no energy, water or financial constraints whatsoever when developing destructive data centers that are not only poisoning local water and food supplies, but driving energy costs ever higher for the average American tax slave; to wit:

Remember when I said data centers will compete against humans for THREE things? 1) Power grid. 2) Land. 3) WATER.



It's here. Source

And speaking of BigTech, this Substack has been exposing Palantir for quite some time now…

…which brings us to one of the more troubling and nefarious elements of this engineered PSYOP-FAMINE food crisis:

Palantir, a CIA front company, now has its tentacles in the food supply, our healthcare data, our growing autonomous weapons industry, the military, the entire US intelligence community, border patrol, Space Force and so on.



Seemingly, Palantir is soon to become the testrun for Yarvins "sov-corp", a privatized version of govt that replaces the existing govt and is ruled by a CEO dictator. That is, unless we do something about it. Source

So, why did a software AI spy company and defense contractor with direct ties to the Epstein Network ink a $300 million deal with USDA to “safeguard” the food supply you might ask?

Palantir announced a $300 million deal with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which will use the software company’s technology to manage farmland as geopolitical risks threaten global supply chains. The agreement builds on ongoing projects with the USDA and underscores Palantir’s growing role inside the U.S. government as it goes beyond cornerstone defense contracts supporting U.S. military modernization. U.S. farmers are grappling with rising supply costs and are getting squeezed by an ongoing trade war between the U.S. and its major trading partners. That includes China, a key soybean purchaser, which temporarily crippled the market late last year. In December, President Donald Trump announced a $12 billion bailout aimed at helping farmers swept up in the trade war. But rising gas prices from the war in Iran amplified the pressure, causing fertilizer costs to spike due to shipping disruptions. That’s forced many farmers to rethink what they produce, putting supply chains at risk. China’s purchase of U.S. farmland in recent years has also drawn scrutiny from Washington and foreign policy experts. A recent research note published by the Foundation of Defense Democracies recommended that the USDA reform reporting requirements “embedded within the Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act (AFIDA) to prevent China and other adversarial countries from exploiting commercial land transactions to gain a strategic edge over the United States.” The USDA’s contract with Palantir signals its desire to address this issue by harnessing the company’s digital tools. Palantir was founded in 2003 to scale U.S. defense capabilities in the wake of 9/11, and CEO Alex Karp has long touted the company’s commitment to supporting U.S. warfighters. The company has recently gained recognition for its AI-powered Maven Smart System platform, which was used by the U.S. military in Iran. “The fact that you can now target more precisely … has shifted the way in which war is fought,” Karp told CNBC at AIPCon in March.

This Alex Karp:

🚨 “TO SCARE ENEMIES… AND ON OCCASION, KILL THEM” - PALANTIR CEO SAYS THE QUIET PART OUT LOUD ON A LIVE CALL



During a public investor call, billionaire CEO Alex Karp openly tells shareholders that Palantir is “dedicated to the service of the West and the United States,” and that its technology exists to “scare enemies and on occasion, kill them.”



He goes on to say the company is especially proud of the role it plays “in places we can’t talk about,” delivering the statement calmly, confidently, and without hesitation - as if this were a perfectly normal thing to say to investors.



And people aren’t just reacting to what he said - they’re reacting to how he said it.



Throughout the call, Karp can’t sit still. He’s bouncing, pacing, twitching, rambling, visibly amped - and the comments instantly explode:

“Is he on something?”

“What drugs is this guy on?”

“Why is he acting like this while talking about killing enemies?”



There was no leak, no hot mic, and no immediate pushback. This was a billionaire defense-tech CEO, on the record, hyped up, telling investors his company helps decide who gets scared… and who gets killed - while acting like he’s running on pure adrenaline.



Are you okay with private tech executives deciding who lives and who dies? Source

YOU are the enemy, and YOU will starve if Alex Karp & Co. have their way.

The following AI parody video of Alex Karp saying the quiet parts out loud is only humorous precisely because it is dead-on accurate:

In other words:

The USDA just handed Palantir a $300 million no-bid contract to consolidate American farm data into a single platform, and the details deserve more attention than they are getting.



The deal, built around something called “One Farmer, One File,” will give one company a unified digital profile of every farmer in the country, their land, their subsidies, their supply chains, all of it running through the same Foundry platform that already powers ICE deportations and military targeting.



Since trump took office, Palantir’s federal contracts have nearly doubled, spanning Defense, Homeland Security, ICE, Treasury, Justice, HHS, and now the USDA. The USDA is just the latest door to open, and this one leads straight to the food supply.



The company behind all of this was co-founded by Peter Thiel, the creepiest billionaire in a field that has no shortage of competition, a man whose biographer described his politics as essentially longing for a dictator, who launched Palantir with CIA seed money, bankrolled JD Vance’s Senate run with $15 million, and once wrote that democracy has been in decline since women’s suffrage rendered “capitalist democracy” an oxymoron.



Running the day-to-day operation is CEO Alex Karp, who has told investors the company exists to “scare enemies and on occasion kill them,” warned audiences that “some people are going to get their heads cut off,” and fantasized about spraying Wall Street analysts with fentanyl-laced urine.



Former employees have publicly condemned his increasingly violent rhetoric, and a manifesto the company recently posted online was described across the political spectrum as cartoonishly fascist.



So when the trump administration hands this particular company a no-bid contract over American agricultural infrastructure, that is not a bureaucratic footnote. Palantir will now have visibility into what farmers grow, how disaster relief gets distributed, how fraud gets flagged, and how foreign land ownership gets monitored, with the full system not expected to be complete until 2028 and years of expansion still ahead. Putting the surveillance architecture of the American security state in charge of the food supply, with zero competitive bidding and minimal public debate, should concern a lot more people than it currently does.



https://farmweeknow.com/general/palantir-secures-usda-contract-to-consolidate-farmer-data-modernize-programs/article_d0f29758-39c3-4f53-a849-8b773053e783.html



https://finance.yahoo.com/sectors/technology/articles/usda-palantir-launch-partnership-deliver-105900850.html



https://ainvest.com/news/palantir-jumps-300m-usda-deal-boeing-rises-q1-beat-event-driven-playbook-2604/



🎩The Other 98%✨ Source

From wars to famine to scamdemics to global market collapse to UFOs and aliens, all of the various psyops are now being rapidly accelerated to converge at the Great Hell On Earth AI-Driven Transhumanist Neo-Feudalist Reset.

Do NOT comply.

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