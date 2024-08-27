Before we review the latest bioterror fear-mongering news, let us briefly revisit the actual origins of these gain-of-function mosquito “outbreaks” and infections…

According to a recent article by the Daily Mail entitled, Massachusetts town approves voluntary LOCKDOWN after dark as fears of incurable mosquito-borne infection grow, we have a case of well trained genetically modified humans mindlessly complying with yet another serving of self-imposed tyranny:

Residents in a Massachusetts town are being urged not to leave their homes after dark due to the spread of a deadly mosquito-borne virus. The Board of Health in Oxford, a city of 13,300 people about 50 miles southwest of Boston, has set an outdoor curfew in hopes it will reduce the chances of people being bitten by mosquitoes which carry Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE). It comes after a resident was the first human to contract the rare and untreatable illness - known as 'Triple E' - domestically in nearly four years. Triple E causes a fever and brain swelling and can lead to seizures and comas. One-third of people infected with EEE die and those who recover are often left with lifelong physical and mental difficulties.

This latest hysteria lockdown will do about as much in preventing PSYOP-EEE as the previous lockdowns did in preventing PSYOP-19; in other words, these people are normalizing the upcoming followup global “pandemic” with their own little towny psychodrama hysteria.

So exactly how many cases if this EEE have there been?

'One is already too many. Even if you do survive, usually there are severe health impacts - neurological impacts.'

That is right, just a single case. And the symptoms sure sound like the slow kill bioweapon adverse events as per Pfizer’s own documents. But we digress…

And exactly how old is this Triple-E sufferer?

Officials have not released the identity of the man infected but have said he is in his 80s, lives in Oxford and contracted the illness last week.

This is literally a replay of the COVID nonsense whereby initially only the elderly and sickly died, more at were murdered at a fast clip via iatrogenic hospital protocols.

The usual suspects in the Center for Disease Crimes (CDC) are of course chiming in with their usual false alarms, jockeying and positioning for their various upcoming global “emergency” followups:

EEE symptoms typically begin within four to 10 days of being bitten with an infected mosquito, according to the CDC.

Taking into account the quartet of this Substack’s articles above, here is a most interesting little factoid:

The virus is only spread from mosquito to human (and horse) and there is no human-to-human or animal-to-human transmission.

Does this not sound exactly like a Bill Gates frankenmosquito science project? A flying syringe infects you with a GoF Triple-E virus just in time for early voting as a quick trial run for the real deal in DISEASE-X?

Of course, this is not a mandatory lockdown because those are unconstitutional and too many will push back, so a voluntary lockdown must suffice, for now, but remember that no one was forced to subject themselves to a deadly Modified mRNA poison, except that livelihoods were threatened, refuseniks were badly mocked, etc. & etc.

Which brings us back full circle to Bill Gates’s partner-in-crime, a one Dr. Mengele 2.0 aka Dr. Fauci who, according to a recent NY Post article entitled, Former COVID czar Anthony Fauci hospitalized with West Nile virus, must have been bitten by one of his own lab engineered insects.

This is the guy that just recovered from yet another bout of COVID despite being “vaccinated” and boosted six times. And now he somehow contracts West Nile virus — perhaps it is high time for the mass murdering not-so-good doctor to pause his visits to his various Federally-funded bioweapon facilities?

Anthony Fauci was hospitalized this month after contracting West Nile virus. Fauci, 83, the country’s former COVID-19 czar, as hospitalized for six days and is now home where he is recuperating from the mosquito-borne disease, The Washington Post reported. “A full recovery is expected,” his spokesperson said, according to the Washington Post. The virus typically spreads when Culex pipiens, the common Northern house mosquito, bite infected birds and then bite people and other creatures, according to the CDC. West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the country, the agency said. The virus sent 1,800 to the hospital last year in the U.S., and was responsible for 182 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control. There were 216 confirmed cases in 2024, the agency said. Symptoms may include headache, fever, aches, vomiting and other symptoms, but an estimated 80% of those who have the virus experience no symptoms at all. There are no known vaccines or treatments.

No known “vaccines” yet?

The horror!

But have no fear, because modular Modified mRNA “vaccine” labs will be coming to a town near you, where they will custom cook up whatever poisons the technocrats decide upon; of course, all future outbreaks (due to said “vaccines”) will require ever more tailor-made “vaccines,” and so on and so forth. Because if a town in America can voluntarily even consider lockdowns over Triple-E after the whole farce of PSYOP-19, then any mass ritual bio-suicide scam can really can be run on at least half the population with a decent chance of success.

And how about mega Marxist cities like New York?

In response, outdoor public areas have been shut down, and voluntary curfews are in place for West Nile Virus…Public Health will be ‘spraying’ the city to address the latest ‘illness’.

The fear conditioning must be kept up at all times.

Will it be Triple-E, or Mpox, Avian Flu, or DISEASE-X?

The inane democide rages on.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

