This Substack has been tracking the psychotic GMO experiments of One World Government puppet Bill Gates…

Florida has historically been Bill Gates’ ground zero testing grounds where he has already released trillions upon trillions of his Frankenmosqiutos, so it should come as little surprise that Miami is reporting record cases of this exceedingly rare illness.

by Robert Herriman

Health officials in Florida reported an additional 12 autochthonous dengue fever cases in Miami-Dade County in the past week. This brings the total local cases to 103 in the county.

Statewide, 110 cases have been reported through November 4, which includes in addition to the cases in Miami-Dade County— Broward (4), Hardee, Palm Beach, and Polk counties.

The majority, 92 of the 110 cases reported were serotyped as DENV-3.

In addition to the locally transmitted cases, Florida has also reported 426 travel-associated dengue cases. The bulk of these cases (253) were linked to travelers from Cuba, followed by the Dominican Republic with 34.

Prior to 2009, the last time dengue fever was acquired in Florida was in 1934.

Since 2009, outbreak have been reported in Key West in 2009-2010, Martin County in 2013and in Key Largo in 2020.

In 2022, 68 locally transmitted dengue cases were reported in Florida, most in Miami-Dade County.

Dengue is a virus spread through mosquito bites by Aedes mosquitoes which also spread the chikungunya and Zika virus. Most people infected with dengue have mild or no symptoms. Those that do develop symptoms typically recover after about one week.

The common symptoms of dengue are fever and one or more of the following symptoms: headache; eye pain (typically behind the eyes); muscle, joint, or bone pain; rash; nausea and vomiting; or unusual bleeding (nose or gum bleed, small red spots under the skin, or unusual bruising). Severe dengue can occur resulting in shock, internal bleeding, and death. If you or a family member develop the mentioned symptoms, visit your health care provider or local clinic.

What is especially peculiar is not just that Bill Gates is involved in genetically modifying these blood sucking insects just like he is involved in PSYOP-19 and all things “pandemics,” but that just like an inexpensive repurposed drug in ivermectin cures both “viral” and “vaccine” damage alike, it also cures mosquito-borne diseases.

A research study entitled, Repurposing Ivermectin as an Anti-dengue Drug concluded the following:

The authors found that, in both trials, time to DENV NS1 antigen clearance was significantly shorter in patients who received doses for 3 days with ivermectin compared with placebo.

Another research study entitled, Antivirus effectiveness of ivermectin on dengue virus type 2 in Aedes albopictus similarly concluded:

Ivermectin can directly or indirectly inhibit DENV-2 multiplication in Aedes albopictus. Moreover, the actual concentration for application in zooprophylaxis needs to be confirmed in the further field trials.

It’s almost as if wherever Bill Gates shows up, so too does ivermectin in a kind of garlic to vampire type relationship; in other words, ivermectin is like Kryptonite to these “Safe and Effective” technocrat eugenicists. And all of their mendacious promises of a cancer cure derived from Modified mRNA technology that is itself deliberately carcinogenic is especially ironic given that the real cure has been available all along, in plain sight.

Do NOT comply.

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