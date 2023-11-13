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SimulationCommander's avatar
SimulationCommander
Nov 13, 2023

The entire thing is CRAZY, because even if this crazy mosquito plan worked to perfection, we have NO IDEA what kind of domino effect that would create on the planet.

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Laurie
Nov 13, 2023

What l don't understand is "who" is giving Bill Gates the okay to do this insane project & release infected mosquitoes into the public domain! He's obviously not keeping it a secret....does he go to the Public Health Department in each city & fill out the standard "Genocide by lnfectious Mosquito" paperwork for approval? And what does he fill out on the line that asks "Anticipated Outcome of Project"?

Sheesh, l live in Florida & l am not a happy camper! Mr. Gates is a sick, evil monster! He cannot possibly be a human-being!

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