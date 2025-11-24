This Substack has been diligently exposing the “climate change” agenda for many years now…

…and a recent series of germane X posts further shed light on this NWO globopedo cabal deploying their social engineering to con people into believing that they are somehow the source of all bad weather such that they should blame themselves for anything to do with natural disasters, viral outbreaks, racism, carbon footprints, cow farts, and so on and so forth, with the endgame of them forgoing healthy food for lab-grown processed poisons, refusing to reproduce, and ultimately partaking in a self-hating slow death-cult suicide.

Science being wrong about global warming for over 50 years – and refusing to admit fault or reform – is one reason why many people don’t believe scientists about vaccines.



It is a principle of common law that people who lie about one thing cannot be trusted about anything. Source

Robbing people of their life force and generational wealth is always the go to that governments enforce under color of law taxation, or how the slaves pay for their own demises; in fact, CO2 is quite literally the gas of life that allows for plants and carbon based lifeforms to exist on this earth, with the current level of 421ppm being critically far too low for the earth’s atmosphere.

It is almost as if the planet is being terraformed for some kind of off-world species with nefarious intentions given this absurdly pernicious PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE agenda.

Some additional context on this ongoing swindle, and why Trump needs to pull America out of everything to do with PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE, and to those ends also banish with extreme prejudice the United Nations and all of its various agencies like the World “Health” Organization:

#COP30 Climate Change conference in Brazil 🇧🇷 #ItsAllFake 🙄🤦‍♂️ Once you finally see the truth, and break God’s strong delusion, you will #BecomeAPreparer.

Obedience to God’s Word is Preparedness.



@POTUS — Mr. President, it’s time for America to walk away from the UNFCCC once and for all.



The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is not about “saving the planet.” It is about controlling nations, restricting economies, and forcing compliance with global policies that were never voted on by the American people.



Bill Gates himself just said — very recently — that climate change is not an existential threat, not the end of the world, and that humanity will still “live and thrive” on this earth.



Translation: the fear-based panic that our government and the UN keep pushing is NOT rooted in honest science — it is rooted in politics, power, and mass manipulation.



And let’s be honest, Mr. President:

Many Americans believe Gates isn’t suddenly “seeing the light.” We believe he’s simply repositioning himself because Microsoft — is now covering the entire nation with massive data centers that consume enormous amounts of electricity, water, and land.



We see this and say, “He didn’t have a come-to-Jesus moment — he just didn’t want to look like a hypocrite.”



But I digress.



So if the billionaire who spent decades promoting climate alarms is suddenly saying the doomsday narrative is wrong… why is America still enslaved to a global climate treaty written by unelected UN bureaucrats?



Why are we letting foreign committees dictate anything to us?



The UNFCCC is not about weather — it is about wealth transfer. It is about conditioning nations to obey global structures. It is about forcing Americans into a future designed by people who do not love this country, do not share our values, and do not answer to our Constitution.



And now look at COP30 in Brazil — the latest stage of the global climate theater.



COP30 was nothing more than another gathering of world elites pretending to “save the earth” while they negotiate how to restrict citizens, redistribute wealth, and tighten global control.



Those involved know exactly what they are doing.



They preach “climate emergency” to Western nations while China 🇨🇳, Russia 🇷🇺 , and India 🇮🇳 don’t even pretend to follow the rules.



They continue expanding coal, oil, gas, manufacturing, and heavy industry — while UN leaders tell us to shut everything down, pay carbon taxes, and live under energy austerity.



The truth is simple:



COP30 is about building a global system of compliance.



It is about bankrupting the West.



It is about weakening free nations while empowering the regimes who ignore every climate restriction.



The world’s biggest polluters don’t attend these conferences to obey — they attend to influence, redirect, and profit off the collapse of Western economies.



Mr. President, America needs sovereignty, not international climate guardianship.



We need freedom, not global environmental oversight.



We need independence, not UN-approved energy futures.



And when even Bill Gates is publicly backing away from the climate panic — when he is now downplaying the apocalyptic rhetoric (because Microsoft entered in a 20-year purchase agreement with Constellation Energy aka Three Mile Island Nuclear Plant 🙄) — that should tell you everything about how this agenda has been used to shape public opinion and trap entire nations.



President Trump pull us OUT of the UNFCCC immediately.



Not halfway.



Not symbolically.



Entirely.



The American people do not want global climate control policies.



We do not want UN influence over our land, our industry, our farms, or our families.



We want a government that protects our sovereignty — not hands it over.



If anyone wants to understand how deep this climate narrative has gone, just look at what was said at COP30.



The mask is slipping.

The truth is obvious.

The agenda is global.



Mr. President, it’s time to protect America,



Get us out! Source

And here is the Greenpeace Co-Founder Dr. Patrick Moore debunking CO2 as some kind of pollutant, and frames this essential gas of life as vital for all life:

The scientific method has been utterly perverted by “Trust the $cience” and “$afe and Effective,” with too many useful idiots profoundly brainwashed by this whole PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE eugenics program, which also explains why there is such a diehard cult surrounding the whole depopulation injection vaccine schedule: the virtue signaling leads to premature death, by design.

In other words, to reiterate:

It is a principle of common law that people who lie about one thing cannot be trusted about anything.

All of this indoctrination perfectly slots into the Great Reset AI-driven social credit score dystopia for the surviving genetically modified humans herded into their 15 Minute Cities.

Thankfully, more and more people are waking up to both the “climate change” and “vaccine” scams.

Do NOT comply.

