2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Torgul's avatar
Torgul
5h

"One of the reasons" ?

It wasn't science ... silencing and demeaning other scientists ... is not science.

SIDS ... the mysterious thing that "just happens" for over 60 years now ... "we have no idea".

Their attempt to do the same thing with SADS,

The Covid scam and the bio-weapon shots ... too much to type.

It may be one of the reasons indeed ... but by far not the top of the list.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mark Beardsley's avatar
Mark Beardsley
3h

The lies and trying to hide the truth by the Medical industry, doctors, pharmacist, nurse practitioners, government agencies, and media are the PRIMARY REASON most folks don't belly up to the bar to get vaccines anymore! The Man-Made Climate Change Hoax has little to do with my distrust of our medical community at this point. And the truth most of us know is what happened during COVID is just the Tip of the proverbial Iceberg of the body of LIES we've been told that has resulted in the UNECESSARY DEATH of 10's of MILLIONS of folks!

The lies about the cures for most cancers, if ever truly exposed and the masses finally grasp how many of their loved ones have died to protect REVENUE STREAMS, would be Earth-Shattering, so much so, many folks wouldn't want to believe it!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture