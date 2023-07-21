Over a thousand top scientists from around the world, including Nobel Prize winners, sign the World Climate Declaration. They state "there is no climate emergency.” It as a con to consolidate resources, and ultimately achieve mass depopulation.

Climate science should be less political, while climate policies should be more scientific. In particular, scientists should emphasize that their modeling output is not the result of magic: computer models are human-made. What comes out is fully dependent on what theoreticians and programmers have put in: hypotheses, assumptions, relationships, parameterizations, stability constraints, etc. Unfortunately, in mainstream climate science most of this input is undeclared.

To believe the outcome of a climate model is to believe what the model makers have put in. This is precisely the problem of today’s climate discussion to which climate models are central. Climate science has degenerated into a discussion based on beliefs, not on sound self-critical science. We should free ourselves from the naïve belief in immature climate models. In future, climate research must give significantly more emphasis to empirical science.

There is no climate emergency

A global network of over 1501 scientists and professionals has prepared this urgent message. Climate science should be less political, while climate policies should be more scientific. Scientists should openly address uncertainties and exaggerations in their predictions of global warming, while politicians should dispassionately count the real costs as well as the imagined benefits of their policy measures.

Natural as well as anthropogenic factors cause warming

The geological archive reveals that Earth’s climate has varied as long as the planet has existed, with natural cold and warm phases. The Little Ice Age ended as recently as 1850. Therefore, it is no surprise that we now are experiencing a period of warming.

Warming is far slower than predicted

The world has warmed significantly less than predicted by IPCC on the basis of modeled anthropogenic forcing. The gap between the real world and the modeled world tells us that we are far from understanding climate change.

Climate policy relies on inadequate models

Climate models have many shortcomings and are not remotely plausible as global policy tools. They blow up the effect of greenhouse gases such as CO 2 . In addition, they ignore the fact that enriching the atmosphere with CO 2 is beneficial.

CO 2 is plant food, the basis of all life on Earth

CO 2 is not a pollutant. It is essential to all life on Earth. Photosynthesis is a blessing. More CO 2 is beneficial for nature, greening the Earth: additional CO 2 in the air has promoted growth in global plant biomass. It is also good for agriculture, increasing the yields of crops worldwide.

Global warming has not increased natural disasters

There is no statistical evidence that global warming is intensifying hurricanes, floods, droughts and suchlike natural disasters, or making them more frequent. However, there is ample evidence that CO 2 -mitigation measures are as damaging as they are costly.

Climate policy must respect scientific and economic realities

There is no climate emergency. Therefore, there is no cause for panic and alarm. We strongly oppose the harmful and unrealistic net-zero CO 2 policy proposed for 2050. If better approaches emerge, and they certainly will, we have ample time to reflect and re-adapt. The aim of global policy should be ‘prosperity for all’ by providing reliable and affordable energy at all times. In a prosperous society men and women are well educated, birthrates are low and people care about their environment.

Epilogue

The World Climate Declaration (WCD) has brought a large variety of competent scientists together from all over the world*. The considerable knowledge and experience of this group is indispensable in reaching a balanced, dispassionate and competent view of climate change.

From now onward the group is going to function as “Global Climate Intelligence Group”. The CLINTEL Group will give solicited and unsolicited advice on climate change and energy transition to governments and companies worldwide.

* It is not the number of experts but the quality of arguments that counts

World Climate Declaration AMBASSADORS

NOBEL LAUREATE PROFESSOR IVAR GIAEVER NORWAY/USA

PROFESSOR GUUS BERKHOUT / THE NETHERLANDS

DR. CORNELIS LE PAIR / THE NETHERLANDS

PROFESSOR REYNALD DU BERGER / FRENCH SPEAKING CANADA

BARRY BRILL / NEW ZEALAND

VIV FORBES / AUSTRALIA

DR. PATRICK MOORE / ENGLISH SPEAKING CANADA

JENS MORTON HANSEN / DENMARK

PROFESSOR LÁSZIÓ SZARKA / HUNGARY

PROFESSOR SEOK SOON PARK / SOUTH KOREA

PROFESSOR JAN-ERIK SOLHEIM / NORWAY

STAVROS ALEXANDRIS / GREECE

FERDINAND MEEUS / DUTCH SPEAKING BELGIUM

PROFESSOR RICHARD LINDZEN / USA

HENRI A. MASSON / FRENCH SPEAKING BELGIUM

PROFESSOR INGEMAR NORDIN / SWEDEN

JIM O’BRIEN / REPUBLIC OF IRELAND

PROFESSOR IAN PLIMER / AUSTRALIA

DOUGLAS POLLOCK / CHILE

DR. BLANCA PARGA LANDA / SPAIN

PROFESSOR ALBERTO PRESTININZI / ITALY

PROFESSOR BENOÎT RITTAUD / FRANCE

DR. THIAGO MAIA / BRAZIL

PROFESSOR FRITZ VAHRENHOLT / GERMANY

THE VISCOUNT MONCKTON OF BRENCHLEY / UNITED KINGDOM

DUŠAN BIŽIĆ / CROATIA, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA, SERBIA AND MONTE NEGRO

