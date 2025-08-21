This Substack has been exposing the whole “climate change” scam for many years now…

…and now we have Greenpeace co-founder, Dr. Patrick Moore dropping some additional truth bombs on this technocratic suicide hoax, which is nothing more than leveraging virtue with fraudulent science in order to peacefully cull the genetically modified useful idiot useless eaters:

"There are three things you need to know to know that [the climate crisis] is false." "First, it is not too hot now. It is one of the coldest periods in the history of the Earth." " Second, CO2 is lower now in the atmosphere than it has been throughout nearly the entire history of the Earth." "The third thing you need to know is that all the CO2 that we are putting into the atmosphere, where did it come from? How did it get in the fossil fuels? By plants pulling it out of the atmosphere, and the oceans. The plankton in the sea, the vegetation on the land, turned into coal, oil and gas." "So all we're doing is replacing carbon dioxide... If there wasn't enough CO2 for the plants, we would all die too... We are replenishing the CO2 to a much better level than it had gone down to. We are the actual salvation of life on Earth." Source

CO2 is the gas of life. Without it, we would all be dead.

We are currently at critically low CO2 levels, all while the NWO globopedo cabal is hellbent on reducing CO2 as if they are terraforming the planet for some nefarious agenda on behalf of another species that is driving their deranged anti-human agenda.

The Neo-Neo-feudal endgame being the ubiquitous social credit score system, never-ending slow kill bioweapon injections that genetically modify humanity, only to then herd these surviving posthuman slaves into smart cities replete with bug gruel and tumorigenic synthetic meat rations, and then be further depopulated at the whims of the technocrats’ AI-driven X-Everything App digital gulag dystopia.

And PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE is one of the more effective tools to bring the world to its proverbial knees with a one world government technocommunism:

And what is this NWO technocommunism exactly?:

"This is neo-communism, or neo-feudalism... packaged just a little bit nicer." Dutch political commentator Eva Vlaardingerbroek on UN Agenda 2030: "None of [the Agenda 2030 Sustainable Development Goals] can ever be achieved without the redistribution of wealth, goods, food [and] rights." Source

Yet another excellent overview of the absurd scam that is PSYOP-CLIMATE CHANGE:

A concise but comprehensive two-minute summary of why the climate agenda is a scam. 🎯 "First, CO₂ is not the enemy. It's the lifeblood of this planet... Without it, life dies." "Second... The Earth runs on cycles. Long before cars, planes, or factories, the Earth heated up and it cooled down on its own... Glaciers formed. Glaciers melted. Seas rose. And there were no humans to blame. It's nature." "Third, the scare stories never come true. For 50 years, they've said we've only got 12 years to live. And guess what? We're still here." "Fourth, the green energy scam... It's not science. It's a cash grab." "Fifth, carbon taxes. You fly on a plane? Tax. You drive too far? Tax. You heat your home? Tax. They scare you with doom, then tax you for breathing." "Finally, the biggest proof of all: If the world were really ending, if the seas were truly rising... why are banks, builders, and billionaires doubling down on the coastlines? They don't act like the world's ending. Why? Because they know it isn't." "That's the scam. They terrify you with fear, then get rich off your compliance." "The Earth warms and the Earth cools. It always has and always will. The only thing that's man-made here is the profit margin." Source

They want to reduce CO2 precisely because they want to depopulate (carbon-based) humans, and using taxation as part of the greater social engineering program only accelerates this, because TAXES = DEATH; to wit:

Do NOT be handicapped by coming face to face with a conspiracy so monstrous you cannot believe it exists.

Do NOT comply.

