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Henry's avatar
Henry
2h

So at what point does our legal system prosecute these criminals or do our elect officials show they are also part of the criminal operation!

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Alan Davis (FlyoverAlinCT)'s avatar
Alan Davis (FlyoverAlinCT)
2h

Outstanding article!

Notice how Dr. Paul is an army of one? No one else is piling on for headlines or God forbid, accountability. Sadly, Trump can’t admit he got played.

So, business as usual in the Swamp. What is the Swamp’s business? A Grand Bargain between parties:

Democrats will vote unlimited monies to Republicans to destroy foreign cities with bombs and planes and Republicans will vote unlimited monies for Democrats to destroy American cities with money and Democrats.

Clot shot deaths? Win-win.

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