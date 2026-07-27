As Dr. Fauci’s testimony showdown before Senator Rand Paul’s committee rapidly approaches, the data dumps on this bioterrorist serial killer continue to paint a grim picture of horrifically depraved and murderous mental illness.

Even Mister Operation Warp Speed (OWS) aka President Trump made the connections fairly early on that he was being badly conned by this Dr. Mengele 2.0 and his scarf lady sidekick:

On that fateful day President Trump fully appreciated that his presidency was destroyed by these PSYOP-19 apparatchiks, and yet he still refuses to distance himself from OWS or explicitly call out this pair of NWO globopedo operatives; to wit:

Large cities were also duped into murderous mandates:

Sadly, Trump did have a bonafide expert in Dr. Atlas, who called out Dr. Fauci’s and Dr. Birx’s scams from the get go, but instead of being heeded he was terminated:

Shortly after forcing Dr. Atlas out, the next phase of this plandemic was rolled out as one of the main methods for stealing the 2020 election under cover of fraudulent data courtesy of Dr. Fauci’s coconspirators at the Centers for Disease Crimes (CDC):

And speaking of flu cases:

The economy was always in Dr. Fauci’s crosshairs:

And Dr. Fauci in his boundless malignant narcissism was also tracking how his mendacities were impacting the stock “market:”

DAMN. In early 2020, Fauci recorded in his diary how much he was able to make the stock market drop with his lie that covid was 10x more deadly than the flu.



At the same time, in the same diary, he wrote that covid wasn't any more deadly than the seasonal flu.



While he was going on TV saying the opposite to terrify the public into shutting down the economy.



It was all a lie designed to take out Trump's most formidable weapon for reelection: his booming economy. Source

Which brings us to PSYOP-19’s Infection Fatality Rate (IFR), and how Dr. Fauci deliberately cooked up these percentages:

🚨 Fauci’s diary says he privately put COVID’s fatality rate at 0.2-0.3%. Under oath weeks later, he told Congress it was 10x the flu. The timeline:



Feb 8, 2020 (private diary): case fatality rate “more like 0.2-0.3%.”



March 10 (Hannity): “The mortality for this is about 2-2.5%. It’s probably lower than that, closer to 1%. But even if it’s 1%, it’s 10x more lethal than the seasonal flu.”



March 11 (Congress, under oath): “The stated fatality rate of this overall... is about 3%. If you count all the cases of asymptomatic infection, that probably brings the mortality down to 1%, which means it’s 10x more deadly than the seasonal flu.”



March 27 (Daily Show): “The mortality of this is about 10x the flu. It’s at least 1%.”



He wrote 0.2-0.3% in his journal — then told the public, over and over, a number 3 to 5 times higher. @RandPaul @DrJBhattacharya @RobertKennedyJr Source

And speaking of IFR’s, Dr. Fauci & Co. knew full well that the young demographics had a fatality rate of around 0.00%, but because these “experts” have always been transhumanist agents of the Great Depopulation, infanticide was always part of their plan:

No one needed these gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapons, especially the children, which is precisely why they were targeted by these demonic freaks.

Because sacrificing children on the BigPharma altar with $afe and Effective/Trust the $cience jabs was simply an extension of the whole longstanding childhood vaccine schedule poisoning:

“Science” intentionally poisoned & damaged children’s hearts for profit. Children had ZERO risk from COVID yet they poisoned them anyway.



No big deal.



This will never be reported correctly, nor will anyone ever be held accountable.



Most people will never even acknowledge any of it because to do so would require them to realize they acted like evil monsters. Source

And always remember, all roads lead to the CIA’s ultimate Manchurian Candidate Barack Hussein Obama:

Remember when Anthony Fauci and Barack Obama guilt-tripped children into taking the mRNA injections by convincing them they were endangering their grandparents if they didn't. Source

Barack Hussein Obama never banned GOF research, he just relocated it over to his CCP partners-in-crime:

And just how deep does this NWO globopedo psyop go?

The ‘Covid Pandemic’ was PLANNED by Bill Gates, Jeffrey Epstein, Dr. Fauci and the Rothschilds Family.



WE HAVE THEIR EMAILS

THESE ARE WAR CRIMES

THEY MUST BE ARRESTED Source

And speaking of Bill Gates:

When the NWO globopedo cabal selects their front men and women like Fauci, Birx, Obama, Schwab, Gates, Tedros, et al., they generally choose the most mentally ill psychopaths and sociopaths for these various positions of power:

Hyper-focused on fleeting fame as the democide death rates mounted:

All while Dr. Fauci was covering for his deliberate GOF viral release out of Wuhan:

🚨 Fauci’s own diary just dropped.



Feb 1, 2020. The secret call that produced “Proximal Origin.”



12 scientists on the line.



Only 2 thought the virus was natural.



The other 10 — per Fauci’s own notes — “felt that deliberate insertion was possible.”



They flagged Shi Zhengli’s gain-of-function work on coronaviruses in Wuhan by name.



8 days later, Fauci went on Newt Gingrich’s podcast:



“I’ve heard these conspiracy theories. And like all conspiracy theories, Newt, they’re just conspiracy theories.”



Then Facebook and Twitter banned you for saying the same thing his own scientists were telling him privately. Source

And Dr. Fauci was covering his PSYOP-19 tracks well in advance of this “emergency” scam with “seamless ligation” lab methods:

RFK Jr. says Fauci funded a technique used for HIDING human fingerprints on lab-created bugs.



The technique is called “seamless ligation.”



Kennedy explains the only reason anyone would try to hide where a bug came from would be for a “NEFARIOUS purpose.”



"He [Fauci] funded Ralph Baric to develop a technique called seamless ligation. And that is a technique for hiding the engineering project.”



"So, normally, when you do that kind of engineering, you can see it, and you can say, 'That bug was created in a lab.’”



"He [Ralph Baric]] developed a way of hiding all traces [of what] was developed. And he taught that to the Chinese scientists — to Shi Zhengli.”



“There is no public health [reason for this]; it is the OPPOSITE of what you would do if you are interested in public health... To teach people how to hide that only has a nefarious purpose." Source

Except that the C-19 genetic sequences were identified early on, with AIDS and tuberculosis insertions in the furin cleavage site being irrefutably proven, and as such utterly subverting the “seamless ligation” coverups.

And of course Dr. Fauci always knew the kinds of psychological and health damages that the MK-Ultra Masks would cause:

In other words, this was all an intentional project to usher in their Great Reset, and the prevention of lifesaving compounds like Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine was always planned from the outset:

Fauci’s Diary, July 29, 2020.



One of multiple entries where Fauci refuses to consider HQN [HCQ] for COVID. Congratulations @stella_immanuel for getting under Fauci’s skin.



Fauci repeatedly bemoans the treatment he received from Tucker Carlson. Trump should have listened to Tucker. Source

In other words:

THEY HID HCQ HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE FOR A REASON:



An inexpensive, decades-old medication treats and heals far beyond what the public was told. Hydroxychloroquine can do more than fight infections — it redirects viruses to selectively target and destroy cancer cells while sparing healthy ones.



Why was this information suppressed for years?



A safe, dirt-cheap drug with a long safety record that could disrupt the multi-trillion-dollar cancer industry would threaten endless expensive treatments, chemo, and surgeries. Big Pharma prefers patients locked into high-profit protocols, not affordable solutions.



This isn’t just about one condition. Hydroxychloroquine has an established track record treating multiple serious illnesses:



- Malaria (prevention and treatment of susceptible strains)

- Rheumatoid arthritis (acute and chronic management)

- Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE / lupus)

- Discoid lupus erythematosus (skin lupus)

- Sjögren’s syndrome (for joint pain, fatigue, and inflammation)

- Porphyria cutanea tarda (photosensitivity skin disorder)

- Other autoimmune and dermatological conditions (such as certain cases of sarcoidosis, lichen planus, and photosensitive disorders)



A versatile, low-cost medicine with decades of use — yet broader applications were downplayed and restricted.



The truth is surfacing. Don’t let it disappear again. Share this. Source

Because Fauci & Co. always knew that their SV40 laced DEATHVAX™ would kick off a major turbo cancer epidemic, and using compounds like Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine that cure this VAIDS-induced disease would have not only prevented the criminal FDA’s “emergency” use authorization (EUA) for these deadly gene therapy injections, but their depopulation agenda would have suffered significant setbacks as less people died from stratospherically profitable Medical-Industrial Complex turbo cancer “treatments;” for example:

Dr. Fauci always knew:

While the real odds of an iota of justice ever being served are nearly nonexistent, it is important to appreciate that “Biden’s” autopen presidential pardon does not in any way protect Dr. Fauci from his upcoming perjurious testimony.

Do NOT comply.

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