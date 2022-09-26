No one could ever accuse Dr. Mengele 2.0 & Co. of not doing their due diligence prior to rolling out PSYOP-19, soon to be PSYOP (____).

From all of the “Covid” patents between the CDC, NIH, Fauci, et al. that they racked up over the preceding decades, to the public admissions of Fauci’s pals on how to profit from the next “outbreak”, to the collusion between Wall Street and their quadrillions in derivative products that were on the verge of blowing up in 2020 due to rising interest rates that PSYOP-19 clearly tamped down hard…we have a fascinating published study from way back in 2008 by none other than Fauci himself entitled, Predominant Role of Bacterial Pneumonia as a Cause of Death in Pandemic Influenza: Implications for Pandemic Influenza Preparedness.

Published pathologic and/or bacteriologic findings from the 1918–1919 influenza pandemic. Although the cause of influenza was disputed in 1918, there was almost universal agreement among experts [e.g., 20, 27–33] that deaths were virtually never caused by the unidentified etiologic agent itself, but resulted directly from severe secondary pneumonia caused by well-known bacterial “pneumopathogens”; that colonized the upper respiratory tract (predominantly pneumococci, streptococci, and staphylococci). Without this secondary bacterial pneumonia, experts generally believed that most patients would have recovered.

So what actually caused this severe secondary BACTERIAL pneumonia way back in 1918-1919? Hint: it covers the mouth and nostrils, recirculates toxins and CO2, and induces hypoxia.

History certainly rhymes, precisely because deranged sociopaths reapply its lessons for their depraved agendas.

From unidentified etiologic agents to invented “pandemics” to lab-made bioweapon agents, Dr. Mengele 2.0 is one of the most successful serial killers in the history of mankind.

Do NOT comply.