2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Myers's avatar
Michael Myers
Sep 26, 2022

Kill Gates Grandpa was Vaxxing troops and then the general population. “Spanish flu” another fairy tale in the order of polio and small pox. For lack of knowledge....

Reply
Share
Howie's avatar
Howie
Sep 26, 2022Edited

Dr. Mengele 2.0 (Fauxxi), just as in the "spanish flu", only needs a STORY of "flu" plus relabeling of deaths from any cause, plus the fearporn of mainstream media -- just as active in 1918 as it is now, though confined to printed matter and "word-of-mouth" 100 years ago. -------- ----

Banksters had the power to print money then, as now, thanks to the 1913 federal reserve act, which reinstated central banking and its non-transparent creation and routing of money (created out of "thin air"), put into circulation as "loans", made legal by clandestine partnership with politicians. You think it's any different now? Look it up, but the newspapers in 1909 - 1913, owned or controlled by same powers as now, were headlining words to the effect of: "Banks are 100% against the Federal Reserve Act bill before congress, as it will put the government in control of your money! (The FED is owned by bankers, then and now.) Could the media have been independent then? Same as now! ------------- ---------------

A look at Dr Genevieve Briand's scholarly article on C19 ( https://web.archive.org/web/20201126171926/https://www.jhunewsletter.com/article/2020/11/a-closer-look-at-u-s-deaths-due-to-covid-19 ) makes it really clear the power of story-telling, mainstream media fearporn, and constant repetition. She essentially proves that C19 is a relabeling of other diseases as C19 with CDCs own data. Any other better hypotheses based on data not "trust" in Dr science ?------- -------

And, yes, Dr Mengele 2.0's (1980s thru present) sociopathic victim count (let's not exclude his handlers) probably exceeds the sum of victims of stalin, hitler, and similar "leaders" in our country, too.

Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture