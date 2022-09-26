Blast from the Past: "Spanish Flu" Mortality According to Dr. Fauci & What Really Caused Deaths
"Deaths Were Virtually Never Caused by the UNIDENTIFIED Etiologic Agent Itself"
No one could ever accuse Dr. Mengele 2.0 & Co. of not doing their due diligence prior to rolling out PSYOP-19, soon to be PSYOP (____).
From all of the “Covid” patents between the CDC, NIH, Fauci, et al. that they racked up over the preceding decades, to the public admissions of Fauci’s pals on how to profit from the next “outbreak”, to the collusion between Wall Street and their quadrillions in derivative products that were on the verge of blowing up in 2020 due to rising interest rates that PSYOP-19 clearly tamped down hard…we have a fascinating published study from way back in 2008 by none other than Fauci himself entitled, Predominant Role of Bacterial Pneumonia as a Cause of Death in Pandemic Influenza: Implications for Pandemic Influenza Preparedness.
Published pathologic and/or bacteriologic findings from the 1918–1919 influenza pandemic. Although the cause of influenza was disputed in 1918, there was almost universal agreement among experts [e.g., 20, 27–33] that deaths were virtually never caused by the unidentified etiologic agent itself, but resulted directly from severe secondary pneumonia caused by well-known bacterial “pneumopathogens”; that colonized the upper respiratory tract (predominantly pneumococci, streptococci, and staphylococci). Without this secondary bacterial pneumonia, experts generally believed that most patients would have recovered.
So what actually caused this severe secondary BACTERIAL pneumonia way back in 1918-1919? Hint: it covers the mouth and nostrils, recirculates toxins and CO2, and induces hypoxia.
History certainly rhymes, precisely because deranged sociopaths reapply its lessons for their depraved agendas.
From unidentified etiologic agents to invented “pandemics” to lab-made bioweapon agents, Dr. Mengele 2.0 is one of the most successful serial killers in the history of mankind.
Do NOT comply.
Kill Gates Grandpa was Vaxxing troops and then the general population. “Spanish flu” another fairy tale in the order of polio and small pox. For lack of knowledge....
Dr. Mengele 2.0 (Fauxxi), just as in the "spanish flu", only needs a STORY of "flu" plus relabeling of deaths from any cause, plus the fearporn of mainstream media -- just as active in 1918 as it is now, though confined to printed matter and "word-of-mouth" 100 years ago. -------- ----
Banksters had the power to print money then, as now, thanks to the 1913 federal reserve act, which reinstated central banking and its non-transparent creation and routing of money (created out of "thin air"), put into circulation as "loans", made legal by clandestine partnership with politicians. You think it's any different now? Look it up, but the newspapers in 1909 - 1913, owned or controlled by same powers as now, were headlining words to the effect of: "Banks are 100% against the Federal Reserve Act bill before congress, as it will put the government in control of your money! (The FED is owned by bankers, then and now.) Could the media have been independent then? Same as now! ------------- ---------------
A look at Dr Genevieve Briand's scholarly article on C19 ( https://web.archive.org/web/20201126171926/https://www.jhunewsletter.com/article/2020/11/a-closer-look-at-u-s-deaths-due-to-covid-19 ) makes it really clear the power of story-telling, mainstream media fearporn, and constant repetition. She essentially proves that C19 is a relabeling of other diseases as C19 with CDCs own data. Any other better hypotheses based on data not "trust" in Dr science ?------- -------
And, yes, Dr Mengele 2.0's (1980s thru present) sociopathic victim count (let's not exclude his handlers) probably exceeds the sum of victims of stalin, hitler, and similar "leaders" in our country, too.